A well-known industry insider has leaked a screenshot of The Last of Us Onlinerevealing the main menu e different features that the developers had in store for the recently canceled project.

For those who don't know, in fact, Naughty Dog has officially announced the cancellation of the online game set in the universe of The Last of Us Online on December 14ththis is due to the will of the team don't commit your time and resources to a multiplayer title of this magnitude.

The game was initially conceived as a multiplayer component of The Last of Us Parte II but, at a later time, it was decided to make it a standalone title. Only in the summer of 2022, however, Naughty Dog confirmed the actual existence of the project.

After the news of the cancellation of the project, the well-known industry insider Dusk Golem published an image of The Last of Us Online on ResetEra. The screenshot in question shows the game's main menu, which in turn reveals several details about the aforementioned project. Here are what elements and modes would have been present in the game:

Battle Pass Battle Royale mode called Survivor Solos. Bunk (presumably an armoury). In-game Shop Job Board Studio Seasonal Content.

This leak therefore confirmed the various rumors according to which The Last of Us Online would have a mode Battle Royale.

Given the number of resources invested in The Last of Us Online before its cancellation, it cannot be ruled out that the team decides to reuse some of these elements in future projects.