A few weeks ago we learned, through a news article published by El Mundo, that the BlackBerry subsidiary in Spain had sent six million euros to its parent company, leaving the company close to the 3,000 euros of capital that the legal minimum for an SL imposes. with a minimal structure.

What is perhaps surprising for many is that BlackBerry, which launched its last phone more than five years ago, shortly before leaving the mobile device market, It still has five employees in Spain. The latest from BlackBerry.

Other times

BlackBerry has changed a lot since the beginning of the last decade. At that time they were successful with their phones aimed at the corporate sector, which were also later inherited by many children of their original users… and they finished exploiting BBM as an unlimited mobile messaging service before WhatsApp arrived.

However, the advance of iOS and Android, and that of WhatsApp itself, penalized a BlackBerry that also did not achieve commercial success with BlackBerry 10, its reinvention in 2013. And that began to mark the beginning of its end.

Said that, Today's BlackBerry continues to have various activities even though it is no longer on the device marketand the five remaining employees in its office in Madrid are also dedicated to them.

An office that is no longer like the one of yesteryear, which was imposing and at the same time allegorical: If you looked east from its windows you could see the skyscrapers in the north of the city. If you looked towards the north, you could see the headquarters of the two large telecoms, Telefónica and Vodafone.

Today BlackBerry is no longer in that building. The corporate sector that those skyscrapers represented migrated to iOS and the telecom companies that gave it so much support ended up forgetting about it because their terminals were selling less and less.

Now, a sign of lean times, BlackBerry employees work from the facilities of Regus, a multinational coworking space and office rental company. A walk from that building is a famous cinema in the north of Madrid, just now that BlackBerry has its own movie. Winks of destiny.

IoT and Cybersecurity, commercial and technical

What remains of BlackBerry in Spain today bill of around half a million euros annually. Something more, in fact, and with a net result of almost 40,000 euros in 2022.

BlackBerry's dedication at this stage, jibarized and without devices, goes in other directions. Specifically, two main areas: Internet of Things and Cybersecurity. The parent company offers services globally and the local subsidiary is in charge of selling them to Spanish companies, in addition to providing support and maintenance, so its staff has both commercial and technical profiles, as sources close to the company have explained to us.

In the Internet of Things, QNX stands out, a software with more than forty years of history whose company was acquired by BlackBerry in 2010. It is a real-time and microkernel operating system, which makes it suitable for applications in sectors such as industry. or automotive.

In fact, at a global level, BlackBerry works with a large number of car manufacturers, such as Ford, Audi, Toyota, Volkswagen or Audi, among others. QNX is present in the vehicles' software, both to power their infotainment systems (the central screen) and driving elements: instrumentation, driver aids, etc. QNX is also present in robotics or medical devices.

Related to cars, but beyond QNX, is IVY, a software platform for communication between cars and cities. Although it already has some success stories, such as one with Mitsubishi, it is a business with more future than present.

At the cybersecurity level, BlackBerry has different software, such as Cylance AI, which uses Artificial Intelligence to protect companies against threats such as zero-day or ransomware. It also has corporate device management solutions or an old BBM-style application for calling and sending messages securely, SecuSUITE.

The five BlackBerry employees who remain in Spain are dedicated to selling and supporting these products. Despite what it may seem, that number has not been in continuous decline: a couple of years ago there were only four.

From Xataka We have had access to the deposit of annual accounts of BlackBerry Spain in 2012 (at that time it was still Research in Motion Spain SL, the previous name that formed the acronym RIM). With it we can put some figures to the enormous difference between the BlackBerry of then and the current one.

2012

2022

Number of employees

64

5

INCOME

24.4 million euros

584.208 euros

Net result

1.1 million euros

39.410 euros

Something that is striking about the 2012 accounts deposit is that it does not include a risk assessment for the company. Only the economic crisis at that time is mentioned and there is a slight note of the decline in the company's main business, expressed briefly, as well as information on the risk of financial instruments, not on the future of the company.

There is also a small prediction that draws attention today: “As for the evolution of the company, it is estimated that, if the sales forecasts are correct, the company's income will be satisfactory and sufficient to cover at least the company's financial expenses.” Striking knowing what happened right after. Striking knowing that at that time we were already going for the iPhone 5 and Android Jelly Bean.





Now it remains to be seen How will the company's new global plan affect this subsidiary? which involves dividing its areas, IoT and Cybersecurity, into two different and independent companies, taking the first public, as the company announced this quarter. The next step in a story that, indeed, deserved its own movie.

