In just a few days the most exciting night will take place for that little inner child that we all still have inside of us. Although many of us are already adults, we still eagerly wait for that moment of waking up on the morning of the 25th and finding the gifts under the tree. And in case the bull is getting you, below we make a selection of the last minute Christmas gifts that will save any gamer's Christmas Eve.

The first wild card gift that exists for (almost) any gamer is the one starring the football award of the year. It is true that there are players who are not football lovers, but giving away EA Sports FC 24 is synonymous with almost always getting it right, and It is a fantastic option in case we have run out of time.. On this occasion, women's football has debuted in style in the Ultimate Team, and really interesting playable novelties have been incorporated, enhanced by technologies such as Hypermotion and PlayStyles. On Amazon the PS5 version costs 49.99 euros.

Peripherals are another of those gifts that you will almost always get right, and in the case of official controls even more so. In the event that the person you are looking for a gift for has a PlayStation 5 or a Gaming PC, the DualSense is the perfect opportunity to not fail. This controller offers features such as Haptic vibration, adaptive triggers and some other functions very interesting. Its RRP is 69.99 euros at MediaMarkt and the rest of the stores, except for Amazon, which costs 62.99 euros, but would arrive after Christmas.

Virtual reality has been going strong for several years, and although Meta had already managed to offer a device with a great quality-price ratio, after the launch of the Meta Quest 3 the previous model is now more attractive than ever. With the Meta Quest 2 we will not need any additional device, and we will be able to squeeze its lenses with resolution of 1920 x 1832 pixels in each eye, with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, its built-in 3D sound or the tracking it includes thanks to its cameras. Its current price is 299.00 euros.

Storage is one of the elements that has been presenting the most problems in recent years, due to the increasing size that video games occupy on our hard drives, far exceeding 100 GB in many cases. For that reason, giving an SSD like this one from Corsair is an ideal option, especially because in this case it is compatible with PlayStation 5, and offers a Read speed up to 7,100 MB/s, and a capacity of 1 TB. Its price is 78.80 euros.

At first we talked about the case of EA Sports FC 24, but if there is a saga that is a wild card for all types of players and ages, that is Super Mario. With its new installment, Nintendo has managed to create one of the best platforms in recent years, to the point that it has been rubbing shoulders with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Baldur's Gate 3 for the award for best game of the year. And the best thing is that Super Mario Bros. Wonder You can get it for 49.90 euros on pages like Carrefour.

Finally, another of the star peripherals that every player has in their gaming setup are gaming headphones. These types of products are essential, especially for those of us who play online, but also to have a greater sense of immersion in single-player games. For this case, The Logitech G435 are ideal, since in addition to being wireless, they offer compatibility with surround sound technologies, as well as a noise-canceling microphone. Its current price is 59.90 euros on Amazon.

