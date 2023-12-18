In the middle of the warmest autumn ever recorded and with a huge anticyclonic beast blocking any hint of a storm on the peninsula, the end of the year looks very bad. The drought is becoming critical and there are already many areas of the country where the water is not suitable for human consumption because it is simply too contaminated to be safe.

In the middle of all this, he said, there are three words that are beginning to be repeated among meteorologists: “sudden stratospheric warming.” Three words that may mean nothing, but can change everything.

“Sudden stratospheric warming”? In recent years these 'words' have become popular, but it is not easy to understand what they are about. First of all, we have to remember that the atmosphere is a “lasagna of air layers” and each of them follows its own logic. That is, they work quite differently and independently.

In this specific case, the circulation of air in the troposphere (the one closest to the surface) and the circulation in the stratosphere (the layer directly above) are related, yes; but, essentially, they each do their own thing.

During “stratospheric flashes,” a portion of the troposphere warms rapidly and, as a consequence, invades the stratosphere, causing a profound disruption of high-altitude circulation. That is, for a few days, everything turns upside down.





The weakening (and possible breaking) of the polar vortex. The most common consequence of this (at least, the one that is of greatest interest to us) is that the polar vortex weakens and may break up. The polar (arctic) vortex is a current of air that runs from west to east around the north pole and contains cold air at high latitudes.

When this current is strong and stable, preventing it from flowing towards places like Spain. If the vortex destabilizes and its winds lose strength (due to, for example, “flash warming”), it is relatively common for cold air masses to escape on their way south. For a few days, the “General Winter” invades southern regions and is accompanied by cold, rain and abundant frost.

In fact, the vortex does not even need to break. It only needs to move from the Arctic region to lower latitudes. By moving a huge mass of cold air with it, the result is always very similar: an icy cold that can turn any country upside down (even the best prepared ones).

And why are we talking about this now? Because the predictions are beginning to see quite clearly that stratospheric warming is going to occur in the coming days and, as I say, it is possible that the vortex will alter.

That means absolutely nothing. We have seen many vortex disturbances that do not affect us at all; but, as explained in Stormchasers, “the truth is that the probability that the circulation of storms will decrease in latitude would increase, as would the incursions of cold air of arctic, polar or continental origin into our territory.”

When it's bad, it's excellent. Because to be honest, a drop in polar air can leave the country out of action for days. After all, the North American megastorm that caused negative temperatures in the Caribbean at the beginning of the year or the Filomena storm that shut down the center of the peninsula in 2021 have one thing in common: the breaks in the polar vortex.

However, we are experiencing such a bad situation that that (a slightly higher probability of a deep storm hitting us) becomes excellent news.

Image | AEMET