The last years of Bruce Willis' career, before his final retirement in 2022, have not exactly been the most brilliant of his filmography. He has appeared in tons of direct-to-video productions and no interest, although before that, as an unofficial culmination of an unrepeatable career, a decade ago he allowed himself to film a couple of great spy comedies: 'RED‘ y ‘RED 2'. Both now arrive on Prime Video, and can also be enjoyed on Movistar Plus+.

This duo of sarcastic and violent adventures begin when a retired secret agent decides back into action after someone tries to kill him. To find out who is behind it, he will recover his former companions. In the sequel, the team of former spies will come together again to stop a global threat in the form of atomic danger.

The most striking and publicized thing about 'RED' and 'RED 2' is, of course, their excellent casts. Willis is joined by the hilarious John Maklkovich, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren and Karl Urban. Anthony Hopkins, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Brian Cox arrive in the second installment. A cast that ranges from mature performers to, directly, the elderly, but who give their best in comedies that respect the parodic venom present in Warren Ellis' original comics.

The result is refreshing comedies that are far, however, from the typical vehicles of mature stars for the whole family in which we usually see, without going any further, Morgan Freeman himself. Here ultraviolence, insane choreography and garish humor take over the screen, precisely thanks to the will of actors overflowing with charisma, such as Malkovich, Mirren or Willis himself. Forget about his later films: this is the best tribute to a unique actor.

