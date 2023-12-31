2023 is about to say goodbye to us and an excellent way to say goodbye in style is with the new video game that is available for free download in the Epic Games Store, because the digital store wanted to close the year in style by offering us the possibility of free download Ghostrunner, the wild action title from One More Level and 3D Realms.

The way to make it yours couldn't be simpler. You just have to click on this link that will take you to their page and click on the redeem it button, at which point it will join your collection forever. However, you only have 24 hours ahead of you, until 5:00 p.m. on January 1, 2024so you can leave it without paying anything in exchange.

The so frenetic action This great game will take you to a world with a cyberpunk theme in which you will try to climb to the top of the Dharma Tower in search of revenge. There awaits the evil Master of the keys, who governs the city with tyranny and putting the lives of the inhabitants at risk, since resources are scarce and chaos threatens to destroy everything.

With the help of a katana, you will begin distribute slashes left and right in brutal combats that will take place at full speed, which is also driven by fast movements when dodging bullets and running along walls, as well as special skills to survive in this post-apocalyptic future.

