We receive an interesting video related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon.

In the post you have below, we can know that in episode 9 of the seventh season of Rick and Morty, “Mort: Ragnarick”, the series directly pays homage to Pokémon. It shows clear references with Rick using a Poké Ball to capture creatures and a post-credits scene with a franchise-style battle, featuring a character similar to Ash Ketchum.

This love letter to the world of Pokémon stands out in the episode, which delves into the universe of Valhalla in search of an infinite energy source. You can see the scene below:

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that you can consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the website.

Via.