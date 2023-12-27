loading…

New Year celebrations over the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – In the middle of the vast Pacific ocean, there are two islands that may be unknown to many but have a unique claim to New Year celebrations.

Baker Island and Howland Island, located in the North Pacific Ocean, become the center of attention every year because they are the last places to celebrate New Year around the world.

Location and Time Zone

Baker Island and Howland Island are two small islands located about 3,100 kilometers southwest of Hawaii.

Although geographically close, both are United States territories and lie within the UTC-12:00 Time Zone, known as International Date Line West.

Using this time zone, these two islands are the territories of the United States (US) that are the last to celebrate New Year.

This is what makes the island a unique and attractive destination for those who want to experience the last moments of the new year.

Geographic Status and Conditions

Baker Island and Howland Island are not permanently inhabited places. Both are overseas territories of the United States administered by the US Department of the Interior.

Its geographic conditions create a remote and inhospitable environment for its large human population.

These two islands have a history related to the exploration and use of natural resources.

Baker Island was used for nuclear testing by the United States in the mid-20th century.