Notice: Spoilers for chapter 1101 of the One Piece manga

Although One Piece We have witnessed the presence of countless enormously powerful characters, many agree that Luffy is one of the great titans of the work. However, with the release of the latest chapter of the manga, it seems there is a new monster to face.

We refer to nothing more and nothing less than Jewelry Bonneythe adopted daughter of Bartholomew Kuma, who, after taking refuge in the church due to the Saphire Scale, ended up consuming the Toshi Toshi no Mi, a devil fruit that grants her the power to change her age and that of other people.

In the final pages of chapter 1101, when he finally escapes from the church, we see how Bonney uses a very peculiar technique: the “Distortion Future” attack. In this one, the pirate inflates her arm to hit violently through her air-filled fist, directly reminding us of Luffy’s Gear 3.

However, the highlight of the panel is what happens right after, as it alludes to “A future like Nika”. According to the flashback, her father told him Nika’s story, and Bonney also hopes that the sun god will one day bring freedom to all slaves.

Since each devil fruit has a wake up, this attack gives us a glimpse that Bonney’s true powers may surpass or be similar to Luffy’s. The term “Warped Future” suggests powers that could change the surrounding reality at will, similar to the Straw Hat.

It is important to note that this is just a theory that many fans have created, so we will have to wait for the next chapters to learn about the development of this pirate whose power has increased as we learn more about her past in the last chapters.

