We arrive at the last Bargain Hunting before Christmas. If you have not yet found the perfect purchase, and the best deal, we review the best offers during the week on all types of devices and accessories: televisions, air fryers, consoles and much more. Let's see what the stores have surprised us with.

Image and sound

Samsung UE50BU8505





At Carrefour we have one of the best offers of the week on televisions. The smart TV Samsung UE50BU8505, in its 50-inch size, has dropped to 364.65 euros instead of 429 euros; a quite striking price for what it offers. Integrates an LED screen 50 inches and offers 4K resolution, 50 Hz refresh rate, LED backlighting and is compatible with HDR content.

Its speakers offer a power of 20 W and are compatible with Dolby Atmos and it comes equipped with three HDMI ports, two USB, optical audio output, WiFi and Bluetooth.

Samsung TV Crystal UHD 2022 50BU8500

LG S75Q





If what you are looking for is to give a little extra power and audio quality to the television, the sound bar LG S75Q It has dropped in price on Amazon from 295 euros to 241.53 euros. This is a model that comes with a wireless subwoofer, thus reaching a power of 300 W RMS to 3.1.2 channels. It's compatible with Dolby Atmos and the speakers are signed by Meridian Horizon.

They have connectivity through Bluetooth 4.2but you can also connect external devices through its HDMI eARC port, optical input and USB.

LG S75Q – Smart Sound Bar, 380W power and 3.1.2 channels, double vertical Atmos speaker. Absolute surround sound Dolby Atmos and dst:X, Hi-Res 24bit/96kHz and Meridian Horizon.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023)





Although he Fire TV Stick 4K de 2023 It was launched a few weeks ago, we can already find it on sale on Amazon at a price of only 39.99 euros instead of 69.99 euros. It stands out mainly in the possibility of playing streaming content at 4K, but also for being a 30% faster than its previous generation.

In addition, it is compatible with the formats Dolby Vision, Dolby AtmosHDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, it has WiFI 6 and its remote control allows you to control both the television and compatible sound bars and receivers.

Smartphones and accessories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 + charger





If you're thinking about making the jump to foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 with a 45W charger It is discounted on Amazon for 1,199 euros instead of 1,329 euros. This clamshell smartphone integrates a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen with a Full HD+ resolution at 120 H, and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED external screen with a 748 x 720p resolution at 60 Hz.

Assemble the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 along with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB internal storage. It includes a dual main camera with 12 +12 MP and a 10 MP front camera. It has a 3,700 mAh battery, is IPX8 certified and offers WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as NFC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, 512 GB + 45W charger

Soundcore Space One de Anker





If, on the other hand, you are looking for good Bluetooth headphones at a great price, the recent Soundcore Space One from Anker we can find them on sale for 84.99 euros instead of 99.99 euros. This model integrates 40 mm drivers and has Hir-Res audio with LDAC and HearID codecs. They also have active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.3 and have a comfortable and lightweight design to avoid discomfort when wearing them for hours.

Huawei Watch Fit Special Edition





Sports bracelets are a good gift to give at Christmas because they are usually cheap. If you have a tight budget, the Huawei Watch Fit SE (Special Edition) is currently on sale on Amazon for 69 euros instead of the usual 99 euros. It integrates a 1.67-inch AMOLED screen and offers a resolution of 456 x 280 pixels.

Has GPS and is compatible with both iOS and Android. It includes heart rate, stress and sleep level sensors, and its battery offers approximately autonomy of between six and nine days.

Huawei Watch Fit Special Edition

Laptops, gaming and computing

MSI Thin GF63 12UC-863XES





If you are looking for a good laptop to take advantage of the Christmas offers, the MSI Thin GF63 The price has dropped from 799 euros to 749 euros. Integrate a 15.6 inch IPS screen and offers both FullHD resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Its processor is the Intel Core i5-12450H and it comes along with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. On the other hand, its graphics is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 de 4GB GDDR6.

MSI Thin GF63 12UC-863XES

MSI G322CQP





Regarding gaming monitors, after the MediaMarkt VAT-Free Day we can find the MSI G322CQP for 289 euros instead of the usual 399 euros. It is a curved model (1,000 R) that integrates a 32-inch screen with a WQHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) and VA panel. Its brightness is 250 nits and it offers a refresh rate of 170 Hz.

It's compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium and HDR, it has MSI Night Vision and has a DisplayPort port, HDMI 2.0, a navigator with five-way joystick and a height and tilt adjustable support.

MSI G322CQP Monitor Curvo Gaming de 32″ WQHD – Panel VA 1000R 2560 x 1440, 170Hz / 1ms, FreeSync Premium, HDR Ready, Soporte Ajustable – DP 1.2a, HDMI 2.0b CEC

PlayStation 5 pack + three video games





Carrefour is one of the most interesting stores to buy a PlayStation 5 at Christmas. The reason is that it has various packs that include three video games. The PS5 Slim along with 'Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves', 'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' and 'Gran Turismo 7' has gone from the usual 638.99 euros to the current 599 euros.

In addition to video games, the interesting thing is that it is the PlayStation 5 Slim, the latest model of the console that has a removable Blu-ray reader, 1 TB internal storage and a more compact format. For 50 euros more than what the console currently costs, this pack with three video games is quite interesting.

PS5 Slim + Gran Turismo 7 + Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales + Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves

Kindle Paperwhite





Christmas is a great time to read, and if you don't have an e-book yet, the Kindle Paperwhite We have it on sale on Amazon for 132.22 euros instead of 159.99 euros. It integrates a 6.8-inch screen with warm light and has 16GB storage Internal to store books. It has dual WiFi connectivity and its battery, which is recharged via USB-C, offers a approximate autonomy of weeks depending on the use we give it.

Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB)

More offers

