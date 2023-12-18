On Friday the Israeli army showed some journalists the first section of a large tunnel built under the Gaza Strip, which has been partly occupied by Israel for about a month and a half. The Israeli army claims that it is the largest tunnel ever identified in the very extensive network of tunnels that pass under the Strip: it is three by three meters wide, enough to fit a small car through. Usually barely one person passes through the tunnels under the Strip at a time.

The Israeli army believes the tunnel was built by Hamas, the radical group that rules the Gaza Strip and which Israel considers the main military target of the ongoing invasion.

The entrance to the tunnel is located inside the Strip about 400 meters from the Erez gate, which before the invasion was the only land border between the Strip and Israeli territory. The Israeli army says it found several weapons inside. The army spokesman who accompanied the journalists, Daniel Hagari, did not specify whether Hamas used that tunnel during the major attack carried out on October 7 on Israeli territory.

The Israeli army also released two videos on Sunday that it says it recovered from a Hamas base, which appear to show inside the same tunnel. In the first video you can see some phases of the construction of the tunnel. The second, however, was filmed in a car: in the passenger seat is Muhammed Sinwar, an important Hamas leader and brother of the leader of the radical group in the Strip, Yahya Sinwar. The Israeli army claims Sinwar's car was traveling through the same tunnel shown to journalists.

EXPOSED: The biggest Hamas terrorist tunnel discovered. This massive tunnel system branches out and spans well over four kilometers (2.5 miles). Its entrance is located only 400 meters (1,310 feet) from the Erez Crossing—used by Gazans on a daily basis to enter Israel for work… pic.twitter.com/RcjK5LbvGL — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 17, 2023

Ronen Bergman of the New York Times was one of the journalists who visited the tunnel, and said that the army showed them the first 150-200 meters, accompanying them the entire time. Since the beginning of the invasion, the Israeli army has often accompanied small groups of journalists inside the Gaza Strip to show them some limited areas of the Strip: during these visits it is often difficult to verify the information provided by the army.

“Even in this small portion it was possible to observe that the tunnel still continues for a long time,” Bergman wrote. Hagari told Reuters the tunnel is about 4 kilometers long and reaches the northern outskirts of Gaza city.

The walls of the tunnel have been reinforced with concrete and are crossed by dozens of electrical cables. It seems likely that the tunnel shown on Friday is connected to the network that Hamas has built under the Gaza Strip in recent years to move contraband goods and the rockets it launches into Israeli territory. On Friday, the Israeli army pointed out to journalists vertical shafts that perhaps served to connect it to other tunnels, dug even deeper.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz writes that the tunnel also had a ventilation system, a sewage system and an internal communications network.

The network of tunnels under the Gaza Strip is very extensive, and there are only very rough estimates of how long it is: for at least two years the Israeli army has believed that it extends for more than 500 kilometers. This is also why the system is often nicknamed “the Gaza subway” by Israeli officials.

At the beginning of December the Israeli army announced that it had discovered more than 800 tunnels since the beginning of the invasion of the Strip, and that it had destroyed around 500 of them. Last week the Wall Street Journal wrote that the Israeli army would started to flood some tunnels used by Hamas in the Strip, to destroy them and bring Hamas militiamen to the surface who use them to hide, among other things. At the moment the news has not been officially confirmed by the Israeli authorities.