A23a is one of the largest icebergs ever known to humanity. Now this icy mountain is approaching the waters of the South Atlantic after spending almost 35 years stranded in the Weddell Sea.

Resuming the march. A23a is accelerating its pace as it heads from the waters of the Weddell Sea towards the waters of the South Atlantic. This iceberg was stranded in this sea located on the shores of Antarctica until 2020.

In the middle of that year the iceberg broke free from the seabed and began to move north towards Atlantic waters. The enormous mass of ice is gaining speed and losing mass as it leaves the sea waters and enters the ocean waters.

A huge iceberg. The 3,900 square kilometers of surface of this iceberg mean that it surpasses any of the islands of Spain in surface area (the area of ​​Mallorca is just over 3,600 square kilometers). Its volume is also striking: 1,100 cubic kilometers of ice crossing the sea.

But perhaps the most impressive metric is its mass: if we took this iceberg out of the water, its weight would be almost a trillion tons (980,000 million tons according to the latest calculations). These metrics mean that A23a is often considered the largest iceberg on the face of our planet.

Until his time came. A23a was destined to resume its march according to experts. The history of this iceberg began in 1986 when it broke off along with other smaller ice masses from the Filchner Ice Shelf. The enormous iceberg soon ran aground in the waters of the Wedell Sea, where it has spent a good part of its existence.

Experts point out that A23a's return to its old ways is due to natural processes that affect the movements of icebergs: “the consensus is that the time has come,” Andrew Fleming of the British Antarctic Survey explained to the BBC.

Towards the avenue of icebergs. The iceberg will soon cross the Antarctic Peninsula, first entering the Southern Ocean, where it will be at the mercy of the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, which is expected to drag it northwestward toward the waters of the South Atlantic.

This route is sometimes called the “iceberg avenue” due to the number of blocks of ice that make this route. This avenue is likely to put A23a on its way to San Pedro Island (or South Georgia), a former fishing enclave located at the southern end of the Atlantic Ocean.

There the iceberg could run aground again or it could continue its march while its ice gradually cools and melts.

Of lime and sand. The iceberg can be studied by members of the BIOPOLE Antarctic expedition of the British Antarctic Survey. Icebergs generate important effects on the biology of the environment through which they circulate. Some positive and some negative.

Some experts, for example, point out that if the iceberg ends up settling in the area around San Pedro Island, some of the animals that inhabit it, such as penguins, could be negatively affected by seeing changes in their fishing routes.

Sowing life. On the other hand, marine biologists also point out that icebergs drag sediments with them that are released in their path as their ice liquefies. This provides nutrients to the waters through which it circulates, helping life to flourish.

“We know that these giant icebergs provide nutrients to the waters they pass through, creating thriving ecosystems in otherwise unproductive areas. What we don't know is what difference there is in this process depending on each specific iceberg, its scale, and its origins,” says Laura Taylor, member of BIOPOLE.

