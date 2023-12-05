The Emma Maersk is a big, huge container ship. With its 397 meters in length, a gross tonnage of 170,974 tons and a cargo capacity for more than 10,000 standard containers, it is a titan that stood out as the largest ship of its class ever built.

Its great strength, which makes it a fascinating ship, is however his metal “heart” and pistons, hidden from the sight of curious onlookers among its gears: the ship moves thanks to the enormous Wärtsilä RT-flex96C, the largest and most powerful diesel engine ever built.

The merit has even been recognized by the Guiness World Records, which on its official website presents it as “the largest engine in the world.” It has merits to occupy that position, of course: at 27 meters long, 13.5 m high and weighing 2,300 tons, it looks more like a house than a huge 14-cylinder engine. Wärtsilä specifies that the mill, which entered service more than a decade and a half ago, in September 2006, reaches a power that exceeds 114,000 HP.

Capacity… and an XXL engine





“Traditionally low speed marine engines have been built with a maximum of 12 cylinders. When it was recognized some years ago that the planned container ships would need more than was available “In the existing RTA96C and RT-flex96C engines, a solution was found to extend the engine power range to 80,080 kW,” Wärtsilä noted in 2006.

In the Emma’s technical sheet it is noted that the inner diameter of the cylinder is just under 96.5 centimeters and the stroke is around 249 cm. Another curious fact is that its crankshaft alone weighs 300 tons. The Wärtsilä RT-flex96C is a two-stroke turbodiesel block with a displacement of 25,480 liters and, for reference, its pistons measure 6 m high and weigh about 5.5 tons each.

Its dimensions and energy are impressive, but the leap in engineering, as Wärysilä recognizes, was fundamental for live up to the Emma, another megainfrastructure that marked a milestone in its day. As Maersk recalls, when the ship was launched it became the largest container ship in the world and even some time later it continued to stand out in the oceans due to its length.

On board it can transport between 13,500 and 14,600 TEUs—twenty-foot equivalent, a standard unit of cargo—although according to the parameters that Maersk follows, the figure would remain at around 11,000.

Over time, maritime traffic was equipped with other titans for the transport of containers capable of overshadowing the Emma, ​​such as the Ever Given, 399.9 meters long with a beam of 58.8 m and famous for the incident that took place in 2021 in the Suez Canal; but that does not detract from Emma Maersk and the fascinating and enormous secret that hides behind a helmet.

In Xataka | The crazy, crazy race to build bigger and bigger ships: freighter capacity has grown by 1,500%

Imagen | Commons

*An earlier version of this article was published in November 2022