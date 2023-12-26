Apple didn't really like connection ports, and took advantage of the pull of its MacBooks and the appearance of the USB-C connector to reduce them to a minimum. In its MacBook Air it even included a single port of this type, something that many criticized for the need to go to #donglelife. Then, fortunately, it has been redeemed in some laptops and desktop PCs in its catalog.

Others followed in their wake in a trend that went precisely against what had been a maxim for laptop manufacturers in the early 2000s: many ports had to be included to avoid inconvenience to the user, and here there were real connectivity monsters.









This is the case of a 'retrobattlesttion' that appeared around 2006. Not even whoever published the images on Twitter – I still have a hard time using the X thing – makes it clear: it was done by the PC Philanthropy account, which showed a small but spectacular video in the that the laptop could be seen rotating with connectors and extra elements absolutely everywhere.

In that same thread the user ended up sharing some more images of a piece of equipment that was assembled by the company Falcon Northwest, although we have not been able to identify the specific model. In its configuration, the presence of the AMD Ahtlon 64 FX-60 processor with 2 GB of RAMas well as an NVIDIA 7900 GTX graphics card that was released in March 2006 and was theoretically designed for desktop PCs, not laptops.





But of course, this laptop was not a normal laptop. It was a special device intended for gamers and that tried to replace the most powerful PCs of the time, not only in power but also in connectivity.

In this visual tour we can see how the equipment had a serial and parallel port, DVI, triple! PS/2, dual Ethernet ports, composite video, four USB-A portstwo FireWire 1394 ports, various audio outputs, MicroDrive slot, Smart Media, Compact Flash, PCMCIA, infrared, playback controls on the front and two DVD rewriters.

Also striking is the tiny size of the touchpad, which almost seems to have been included as a token, because there was space for a much larger touchpad. It was evident that its creators were betting on users who would end up using a mouse along with this equipment.





The Sony VAIO SX12 from Sony appeared in 2019 and showed us that having a good set of connection ports was totally feasible.

The laptop was certainly a prodigy of connectivity for the time – much more refined versions of that concept would later appear, such as the Sony VAIO SX12 – but it had a problem: those components, aimed at desktop PCs, made it battery life was very limited. Using it without being connected to the power, especially if it was used to play, was practically useless.

It also had an overheating problem: the cooling systems were not as advanced as today, but in addition both the CPU and the GPU had to deal with a fairly small space despite the thickness of the equipment.

Thus, despite the spectacular display of ports, this laptop ended up being impractical for most scenarios. Of course: if you wanted a (heavy) alternative that you could take with you anywhere, the option was there.

