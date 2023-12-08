Suara.com – Member of the General Election Commission (KPU) August Mellaz said that there was no proposal submitted by the team from each pair of presidential candidates) and vice presidential candidates to his party to eliminate the mutual rebuttal session in the debate.

During this meeting, August ensured that none of the candidate pairs’ success teams proposed changes to the debate format.

“What is clear is that in the meeting room there was no discussion there (eliminating the mutual objection session),” said August at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Friday (8/12/2023).

He stated that the KPU had indeed received suggestions from representatives of the success teams of each presidential and vice presidential candidate pair regarding the debate mechanism.

The proposal received by the KPU was to convey the vision and mission in the debate. Apart from that, there is also a suggestion to present the presidential and vice presidential candidates in each debate session as confirmation that the two of them are one unit.

Even so, August denied that there were proposals to eliminate certain things in the debate format for the 2024 presidential election.

“Not in order to eliminate that (rebuttal session), let alone eliminate the presidential or vice presidential debate format. “That’s also outrageous,” he said.

According to him, there is a session for debate participants to respond to each other. However, he stated that he did not want to question the term used to refer to the session.

“What is clear is that there is insight, both from the moderator and from other participants. “Is that called objections, what is clear is that the KPU is not in that context,” said August.

As previously reported, KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy’ari explained that the first debate would be a portion for presidential candidates by discussing government, law, human rights, eradicating corruption, strengthening democracy, improving public services and citizen harmony.

The debate, which will be attended by Anies Baswedan, Prabowo Subianto, and Ganjar Pranowo, will be held at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta, on Tuesday (12/12/2023).

Then, the second debate will be a portion for each vice presidential candidate, namely Muhaimin Iskandar, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and Mahfud MD.

“The second debate in which the vice presidential candidate will debate, the theme is economics, be it people’s economy, digital economy, finance, investment, taxes, trade, management of the APBN and APBD, infrastructure and urban areas,” said Hasyim.

The debate will be held on December 22 2023. However, the KPU has not confirmed the location where the debate between the vice presidential candidates will be held.

For the third debate, the presidential candidates will debate each other again on January 7 2024 by discussing defense, security, international relations and geopolitics.

Furthermore, Hasyim explained, the fourth debate would again be a portion for the vice presidential candidates by discussing sustainable development, natural resources, the environment, energy, food, agrarian affairs, as well as indigenous and village communities. The time for the second vice presidential debate is January 21 2024.

“Then, the final topic, the theme of the final debate, is part of the presidential candidate debate, covering social welfare, education culture, information technology, health, employment, human resources and also inclusion,” said Hasyim.

It is known that this final debate will be held on February 4 2024 at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta.

Hasyim explained that the presidential and vice presidential candidates would accompany each other on the debate stage. However, during the presidential debate, the speaking portion will only be given to the presidential candidate, and vice versa during the vice presidential debate.

“Essentially, those who are speaking, it can be said that the presidential candidate debate is completely a presidential candidate. “If it’s cawapres, it’s absolutely cawapres,” said Hasyim.