Suara.com – The General Election Commission (KPU) only invited 50 people from each side of the presidential candidate (capres) and vice presidential candidate (cawapres) to attend the live debate.

“Each team of candidate pairs will be given the opportunity, with a maximum of 50 teams attending,” said KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy’ari at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

He explained that only people who had invitations could enter the presidential-vice presidential debate area.

“There is a mechanism to control or ensure who can enter with the invitation,” said Hasyim.

Currently, the KPU has only confirmed the location of the first and fifth debates, namely at the KPU office. However, the locations for the second, third and fourth debates have not been confirmed.

As previously reported, Hasyim explained that the first debate would be a portion for the presidential candidates by discussing government, law, human rights, eradicating corruption, strengthening democracy, improving public services and citizen harmony.

The debate, which will be attended by Anies Baswedan, Prabowo Subianto, and Ganjar Pranowo, will be held at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta, on Tuesday (12/12/2023).

Then, the second debate will be a portion for each vice presidential candidate, namely Muhaimin Iskandar, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and Mahfud MD.

“The second debate in which the vice presidential candidate will debate, the theme is economics, be it people’s economy, digital economy, finance, investment, taxes, trade, management of the APBN and APBD, infrastructure and urban areas,” said Hasyim.

The debate will be held on December 22 2023. However, the KPU has not confirmed the location where the debate between the vice presidential candidates will be held.

For the third debate, the presidential candidates will debate each other again on January 7 2024 by discussing defense, security, international relations and geopolitics.

The Anies-Muhaimin pair is serial number 1, Prabowo-Gibran is serial number 2, and Ganjar-Mahfud is serial number 3 when determining the serial numbers of the 2024 presidential and vice presidential candidates at the KPU Building, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta)

Furthermore, Hasyim explained, the fourth debate would again be a portion for the vice presidential candidates by discussing sustainable development, natural resources, the environment, energy, food, agrarian affairs, as well as indigenous and village communities. The time for the second vice presidential debate is January 21 2024.

“Then, the final topic, the theme of the final debate, is part of the presidential candidate debate, covering social welfare, education culture, information technology, health, employment, human resources and also inclusion,” said Hasyim.

It is known that this final debate will be held on February 4 2024 at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta.

Hasyim explained that the presidential and vice presidential candidates would accompany each other on the debate stage. However, during the presidential debate, the speaking portion will only be given to the presidential candidate, and vice versa during the vice presidential debate.

“Essentially, those who are speaking, it can be said that the presidential candidate debate is completely a presidential candidate. “If it’s cawapres, it’s absolutely cawapres,” said Hasyim.