Here comes more than interesting news for Sonic the Hedgehog fans. Today more details have been shared about the new Knuckles series that will be launched as a live-action spin-off.

It seems that we have news on this topic. These are the news that has been confirmed:

The television series based on Knuckles with Idris Elba will consist of six episodes. Although it seems like a limited number, it is possibly an initial test to gauge its reception and popularity. Holly Johnson, the show’s script supervisor, revealed this information through her LinkedIn account. The show will be exclusive to Paramount+ and is scheduled for 2024, no date yet.

We remember them previous details:

This live-action Knuckles series will be released en Paramount +. Idris Elba will once again be the voice of Knuckles as in the first two Sonic the Hedgehog films. Other actors joining the cast include Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel, although details of their roles have not yet been revealed. Adam Pally will return to his role as Wade Whipple from the film franchise. Tika Sumpter will also return to her role as Maddie from the films. Other cast members will include Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi and Ellie Taylor, with Rory McCann guest starring. The Knuckles series takes place between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will hit theaters on December 20, 2024. In the series, Knuckles “agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the warrior Echidna.”

What do you think? Finally, we remind you that the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie will be released on December 20, 2024.

Via.