The Royal Family has already published its traditional Christmas greeting and this year they have opted for an unprecedented image of the entire family and on a very special day: that of Princess Leonor’s swearing-in of the Constitution.

The photograph was taken, therefore, on October 31, when the princess turned 18, in the gallery of the Royal Palace of Madrid.

On the back of the greeting you can read, like every year: “Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2024, we wish it with all our hearts”, in addition to the signature of the four family members.

An image in which you can see the complicity that exists between them and how important the day the princess came of age was.

Last year the Royal Family opted for a postcard in which only Leonor and Sofía appeared, posing smiling and hugging, showing how well the sisters get along.