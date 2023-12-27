Jensen Huang has been one of the undisputed protagonists of 2023. NVIDIA has achieved its greatest technological achievements and its best profitability thanks to AI, which has led to a significant increase in its current account to take it to number 28 in the list of the richest people in the world according to Forbes.

NVIDIA CEO leads since 1993 at the head of the company and has earned the respect and loyalty of its employees. In a recent speech at a business forum, the millionaire shared one of his best pieces of advice for new professionals starting their career in a world conditioned by AI: “love whatever you do.”

Jensen Huang has once again shown his good humor in a speech at the Chinese-American Semiconductor Professional Association conference when, when asked by the CEO of a design company that was attending as an audience, the head of NVIDIA revealed his secret to achieving professional success.

Huang said that before founding NVIDIA he worked at AMD and LSI Logics, but long before that he worked at the Denny's restaurant chain, with which NVIDIA has a very special relationship since the idea of ​​founding it was hatched between their tables. “Denny's has taught me a lot of lessons,” Huang said.

His job at Denny's was as a dishwasher., but his perseverance and dedication made him promoted to other positions. “If I were still there today, I would probably be the CEO of Denny's,” he explained with a laugh, “But they have a great CEO. I recently met Kelli Valade. “She brought me breakfast.”

The millionaire founder of NVIDIA also reviewed his time at AMD and LSI Logic. “I loved my job at AMD and I was passionate about my work at LSI Logic. If it hadn't been for my teammates Chris [Malachowsky] and Curtis [Priem] who convinced me to leave LSI Logic, I would be there today. I have loved every job I have had, including washing dishes at Denny's or scrubbing the sinks. “No one cleaned the bathrooms better than me, and no one washed the dishes with my efficiency,” said the CEO.

In his speech, the CEO revealed that he does not wear a wristwatch because he likes to enjoy the moment. “The 'here and now' is the most important thing. Focus on the now.” Next, the NVIDIA executive told an anecdote with an elderly gardener from Kyoto who was taking care of one of the largest moss gardens in the world in the middle of the summer heat wave.

The gardener used small tweezers and a basket to pluck the dry blades of moss. Huang asked him how he could do his job with such simple and small tools for such a large garden. “I have plenty of time,” the gardener replied. “That is the best professional advice I can give. On most occasions, opportunities have come to me, I haven't had to chase them. I don't have a watch, I'm focused on the 'now' and I'm enjoying my work.”

Beyond the philosophical background of the Kyoto anecdote, the founder of NVIDIA provided more practical advice for those professionals who seek success in an environment as competitive as the current one: “Dedicate yourself to learning all the time and doing the best job possible.”

