Rockstar Games

What is the official release date of GTA VI? The arrival of the new Rockstar has everyone in suspense. But there are very clear clues about this.

Let’s go over the key clues for the GTA VI release date. The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto has ignited the excitement of players by announcing its release year of 2025. Despite not specifying the exact day or month of release, some clues point to when this long-awaited game could arrive. Of course, these are details to take into account. Especially because of the excitement in the atmosphere.

Take-Two Interactive, publisher of GTA VI, had already hinted that The long-awaited title would be available sometime in fiscal year 2025. Strauss Zelnick, the head of Take-Two, had mentioned that this year would be significant, noting the arrival of “several innovative titles” that would likely include the sixth installment of the Rockstar Games franchise. A franchise that excites and excites in equal parts.

Rockstar Games

When will the Rockstar game go on sale?

Through a statement, Strauss Zelnick emphasized the company’s preparation to launch a portfolio of solid projects that were expected to take the company to even higher levels of success. This statement suggests that the aforementioned titles would be released during fiscal year 2025, and GTA VI is likely to be one of them.

The estimate is that GTA VI will possibly be released during the first quarter of 2025. Basically, before Take-Two’s fiscal year ends. That fiscal year of the video game company will take place between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. Those are the key dates.

Rockstar Games

Additionally, the GTA VI trailer press release confirmed that Its launch in 2025 will be only for the console version, specifically mentioning the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. This indicates that PC players will have to wait until a later date to enjoy the game.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.