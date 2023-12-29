After almost half a year full of highlights, the second season of the anime Jujutsu Kaisen concludes in a shocking way. However, MAPPA has no intention of slowing down, and, as expected, the studio has confirmed the production of the anime's third season after the end of the last episode.

The summer began in spectacular fashion with the arc that explored Gojo Satoru's past, consisting of 5 chapters and featuring a prominent antagonist: Toji Fushiguro. After unraveling the past of the powerful sorcerer, we return to the present with the Shibuya archa pivotal point in the series that culminated in the tragic loss of thousands of civilians in the confrontation between Sukuna and Mahoraga, as well as the “kidnapping” of Gojo by Kenjaku and company.

Now, the third season will adapt the exciting arc of the Journey to Extinction, which promises to live up to what was experienced in Shibuya. Before delving into this new arc, we will witness the build-up to the Extinction Games, introducing several new sorcerers with unusual abilities.

Regarding the release date, MAPPA has not provided a specific date, so we will have to wait patiently for the studio or Shonen Jump to share new information about this successful series. Those eager to continue the story can explore the manga, which offers a significant number of chapters to enjoy.

In VidaExtra | Who are the characters on the One Piece banknotes: this is how Eiichiro Oda pays tribute to Japanese icons with berries

In VidaExtra | All about Season 2 of Arcane, the continuation of the League of Legends animated series on Netflix