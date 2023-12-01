The regions of Johto y Teselia They would be two very valid options to be the place of origin of the next Pokémon game. With the soon release of El Disco Índigo which will be released in mid-December 2023 and will be located in Teselia/Unovathe rumors have exploded.

The pokemon community He doesn’t waste time with assumptions and scenarios that he would like to envisage for future games in the franchise. The last time we players visited the Johto region for example, it was in Pokémon HeartGold y SoulSilver.

Likewise, Unova was last visited in 2012 with Pokémon Black and White 2. We’ve revisited many of the old areas from the first Pokémon in subsequent games, but Unova and Johto still haven’t returned.

Hence, the door is open for the next Pokémon game to be inspired by one of the two areas. Most likely it is Thessalyand that Indigo Disc It is just a prelude to what awaits us in the coming days. For now, we will have to continue waiting for new information.

Both regions have been the ones that have gone the longest without new games. Pokémon from Johto and Unova have received new forms in games in recent years. The Turquoise Mask reminds us of the Johto region, while the Indigo Disk will be set in Unova, at the Blueberry Academy.

