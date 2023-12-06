The “jewel” Rosetti Marino is tempting to Indians and Koreans

The new Bw Singapore regasification plant, purchased by Snam for around 370 million euros, will be located off the coast of Ravenna with the aim of strengthening Italy’s energy security. The start of operations is scheduled for 2025, subject to obtaining the authorizations and completing the works necessary for the anchoring and connection of the methane tanker to the network. A role of primary importance in these works will be played by Rosetti Marino, a historic energy engineering company based in Ravenna, which in 2022 recorded revenues of 325 million euros and has over 700 employees in Italy. This information is reported by Corriere della Sera.



Founded in 1925, the company is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange with a capitalization of 150 million euros and has been managed by the founding family for almost a century, although there are signs that a change of control is possible. According to rumors, as part of a generational transition, the Rosettis are looking for a buyer for the majority of the group, which is contained in the Rosfin holding. The 56% share would have attracted the interest of multinationals such as Larsen and Toubro from India, Bumi Armada from Malaysia and Daewoo Engineering from South Korea. As of June 30, Rosetti Marino’s order book amounted to over 500 million euros, with 60% of orders concentrated in energy renewables and in the reduction of emissions from fossil fuels.

The company is involved, for example, in the construction of floating wind platforms, biomethane and hydrogen plants, as well as carbon dioxide capture projects. It also owns a shipyard of approximately 150,000 square meters in the port of Ravenna, destined to become a crucial point for Italian energy policy, including regasifiers, offshore wind energy and CO2 storage facilities. In essence, Rosetti Marino represents a strategic company which, unless government interventions with golden power, could pass under the control of foreign ownership. However, there is still the possibility that an Italian buyer emerges for the group, especially considering the close industrial ties with Eni, Snam and especially Saipem. For his part, Saipem is already a 20% shareholder of Rosetti Marino and recently awarded it a contract worth 300 million euros off the coast of Libya.

