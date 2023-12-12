JET (Joint European Torus), the experimental nuclear fusion reactor housed in Oxford (England), has given us many joys for decades. Its last major milestone was made public on February 9, 2022. That day the scientists who operate it announced that they had managed to break the energy generation record. And, what’s more, they had achieved it using an ionized plasma containing deuterium and tritium nuclei. The same fuel that ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) will use.

Just a few days ago, at the end of last November, those responsible for JET confirmed that their scientists had successfully completed the DTE3 (Deuterium-Tritium Experimental 3) program, which is nothing other than the third and final test campaign with Ionized plasma containing deuterium and tritium nuclei. More than 300 scientists (some of them Spanish) have participated in these experiments, and the knowledge they have acquired will play a fundamental role in the development not only of ITER, but also of DEMO.

The latter will be the demonstration fusion reactor that will precede the first commercial fusion power plants. However, on the way to ITER there is another experimental nuclear fusion reactor that also will have a primary role. Its purpose will be essentially the same as JET: to allow the scientists who operate it to carry out experiments that will allow them to design and test some of the technological solutions that ITER will require. This machine is called JT-60SA and is now ready to go into action.

The European Union and Japan have the largest experimental fusion reactor ready

The JT-60SA experimental reactor resides in Naka, a small city not far from Tokyo, Japan. Its construction began in January 2013, but it was not done from scratch; It did so taking as its starting point the JT-60 reactor, its precursor, a machine that came into operation in 1985 and that for more than three decades has achieved very important milestones in the field of fusion energy. The assembly of the JT-60SA was completed at the beginning of 2020, and for a few days it has been ready to begin the first plasma tests.

The JT-60SA reactor is colossal. It has a height of 15.4 meters and a diameter of 13.7 meters

This machine is a tokamak device that, like JET and the future ITER, uses the magnetic confinement of the ionized plasma containing the deuterium and tritium nuclei to trigger nuclear fusion reactions. The slide that we publish below these lines shows some of its characteristics. And it’s colossal. In fact, it has a height of 15.4 meters and a diameter of 13.7 meters. However, the most impressive are the “specifications” that allow us to form an idea about its performance.





And it is capable of confining a plasma with a volume of 130 m³, as well as generating a toroidal magnetic field of 2.25 Tesla and sustaining a current inside the plasma of 5.5 MA (5.5 million amperes). ). These figures are shocking, and presumably when ITER is ready to begin the first plasma tests its figures will be even more impressive. Of course, over the next few months and as the JT60-SA reactor delivers its first results, we will develop them in great detail.





There is something else about this ambitious machine that is worth not overlooking: the JT60-SA fusion energy reactor is the fruit of the collaboration of Japan and the European Union. In its design and tuning, more than 500 scientists and 70 companies, some of them Spanish, and, in reality, this adventure has only just begun. If all goes well, the JT60-SA reactor will have a useful life equal to or even more successful than JET. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that everything goes well and its itinerary holds many pleasant surprises in the field of fusion energy.

Cover image: Fusion For Energy

More information: Fusion For Energy

In Xataka: These are the deadlines that ITER currently manages to demonstrate the viability of nuclear fusion