Japanese video game creators talk about their plans for 2024, with vague hints of what's to come heading into the new year.

What are the plans of the creatives in Japan for him 2024 in PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch y/o mobiles con Android e iOS? Let's take a look at the most notable ones.

As it did last year, the Japanese website 4Gamer.net publishes its annual edition with well-known interviews with Japanese creators at the end of the year and thanks to Gematsu we have the translations.

The page has interviewed 176 developers this year, many of whom preview or give some clues about the new games and announcements we can expect in the next 12 months.

For example, there is the case of Eiji Ishida and ATLUS and known for Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FEShin Megami Tensei IV and Soul Hackers 2 on their 2024 ambitions.

“Right now I have an unannounced game. The timing of the reveal has yet to be decided, but I am working hard with the director to complete it. Please give us your support when the time comes.”

It is also Naoto Abe de SNK and known for saga The King of FightersSamurai Shodown (2019), Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, also about their ambitions: “Please continue waiting for news about Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as we have already announced its development.”

Of Takashi Ishihara en Enhance and known for Tetris Effect: Connected, Rez Infinite and Child of Eden we know: “Although we cannot share details, Enhace is working on its next game! Although the timing of the announcement is a little early, please wait for it “.

The Japanese industry talks about its expectations for 2024

Goichi “Suda 51” Suda de Grasshopper Manufacture known for killer7 or No More Heroes says that “2024 is going to be a vivid year for Grasshopper. The remaster of Shadows of the Damned will be released. And we are working hard on a new game!”.

Tomohiko Sho de Koei Tecmo Games (Dynasty Warriors 3 al 6, Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight BelowDragon Quest Heroes II, Dragon Quest Champions) says: “I see 2024 as an important year to deliver the best games to everyone in the coming years.

And I hope it is one where I can announce such games, so I ask everyone to please look forward to it.” While Akihiro Suzukde la saga Dynasty Warriors apologizes for not being able to release new information about the saga in 2023; They will do what they can in 2024.

Hiroyuki Kobayashi desde GPTRACK50 (Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Sengoku BasaraDragon's Dogma) states: “Our team is having fun developing a new ARPG that will be unique to our company.”

Yosuke Saito en Square Enix (NieR, Voice of Cards) comments: “I'm working hard! Will I finally be able to announce something new? Or not? Please wait a little longer.” While Kazutaka Kodaka (Danganronpa, Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE) shares something longer:

“This year we launched Master Detective Archives and although in the past I would have been able to take some time off after the launch, now that I am the president of a young company, I do not have free time (…) In addition, the next project is also approaching to its critical phase.

Our next project is particularly fitting for the name 'too kyo' (too crazy), as it is a game that can only seem crazy, I hope to announce it next year.”

Yoshimi Yasuda de Dragami Games (Lollipop Chainsaw, GOD WARS, Root Letter, Demon Gaze) confirm that they are releasing the Juliet remaster and “we are developing a new game beyond Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. I think we will be able to announce it in 2025.”

Toshihiro Nagoshi at Nagoshi Studio (Like a Dragon) confirms that 2024 is going to be a year where he puts all his effort into what he is creating, but will continue to develop without rushing.

Keishu Minami de Bandai Namco Entertainment (SAND LAND, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet) comments: “While (SAND LAND) is still in development, the entire team is working hard and we hope to deliver it in the not-too-distant future of 2024.”

Katsuhiro Harada says: “We are creating several things beyond Tekken, so please announce them again (on 4Gamer.net) when the time comes.”

Bokeh Game Studio's Kazunobu Sato says he is “continuing his hard work on the development of Slitterhead. I think next year is going to be special for the project.”

And Keiichiro Toyama (Silent Hill, SIREN, Gravity Rush) comments: “2024 is going to be a decisive year in which our first Slittlerhead game will begin to be shown. And that will significantly influence our future, it will be an important year, I would like face it with enthusiasm.”