With a very aging population and an almost endemic labor shortage, declining productivity has become a state issue in Japan. And is not for less. Some of the most optimistic estimates say that in 15 years there will be a shortage of 11 million workers and, if those who remain begin to be less productive, the “three lost decades” will become an entire century.

Luckily, these researchers have a theory on the matter and, above all, a culprit: lack of sleep.

Lack of sleep? We are not going to discover now that (traditionally) sleeping patterns in Japan are far from optimal. Videos of Japanese people sleeping on the subway (in the most delirious ways) have become a genre in themselves. However, going from “curious anecdote” to “category with implications for the economy of the entire country” is an important leap.

And it’s not exactly a surprise. In recent years, many Japanese companies “are focusing on health and productivity management initiatives” with the aim of maintaining employee health and, of course, improving their performance. The problem is that they were intuitions, we did not have solid data that related lifestyle habits to productivity.

The study. A team from the University of Tsukuba decided to check what was behind the drop in productivity. In this sense, they analyzed the performance of 12,526 employees (between 21 and 69 years old) and analyzed it with up to 11 lifestyle habits. They were things like smoking, exercising, consuming alcohol, or getting adequate sleep.

The results, as you can imagine, go along these lines. According to the researchers’ findings, lack of sleep was the “lifestyle habit” most strongly related to poor job performance in both sexes. It was not the only one (walking slowly, smoking and skipping breakfast, in men; or eating quickly, in women, were also related to productivity).

And does this have any impact? That is, can you put a society of 125 million people to sleep well? The study proposes ways to do so. Things like health education or workplace interventions focused on improving sleep, eating, exercise habits, and dinner timing could have a big impact on improving worker productivity (and health).

But cultural changes are complex and Japan has not proven to be very good with them.

What can we do to sleep better? We must remember that, apart from what we could call sleep disorders, sleeping is pure routine: studies tell us that a constant and organized lifestyle can help us sleep better. Things like not doing sports before bed, not consuming stimulants, using our physiology to our advantage and controlling the environment in which we sleep are “simple” strategies that can help us live better.

