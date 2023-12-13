The “Italian Champions” on the stock exchange are growing, the Equita study

“The notable development of Italian excellence requires continuous support.” This is the main message of the survey conducted by Equity on the “Italian Champions“, i.e. national stocks that stand out for their excellent performance in their respective sectors. The company examined the elements of continuity and those of change compared to five years ago, focusing on some challenges, such as the reduction in valuations and limited liquidity of mid-caps. Here are the main points highlighted in the report edited by Domenico Ghilottico-head of the Research Office of Equity.



“The Italian Champions” of the Italian Stock Exchange in the last decade

In the last 10 years, 40 Italian stocks with a capitalization exceeding €1 billion have outperformed the market, ranging from than (best performer with a total return of 987%, +27% average per year) a Sara's (+126% total return or +8.5% average per year, slightly above the +125% of the market). They appear in the top ten Alerion Clean Power, Reply, Stellar, Mutuionline Group, Stm, Amplifier, remember, Interpump e Tamburi Investment Partners. Among others, the +224% of Enel and +172% of Intesa Sanpaolo.

Considering the 10 Italian companies with a capitalization exceeding €1 billion and average daily trading of at least €0.5 million, the ranking of the last 10 years for total return (from 1 October 2013 to 30 September 2023) sees: than, Reply, Stellar, MOL, STM, Amplifier, remember, Interpump, TIP ed ERG.

The 40 companies present a balance between large capitalizations (21 stocks from the FTSE MIB) and medium-small capitalizations (19 from the FTSE MID) and show a greater concentration in the industrial, utilities, consumer and TMT (Technology, Media and Telecommunications) sectors compared to general market.

The challenges to face: liquidity and valuations

The liquidity of the securities remains a critical issue, with average daily trading levels significantly limited compared to capitalisations, although they have improved compared to 2018: an average of 20bps and a median of 18bps, with values ​​12% and 18% higher than 2018 ( 18bps as average and 15bps as median), albeit modest. There average liquidity of the panel in the first 9 months of 2023 is €35 million per day, but this figure is strongly influenced by Stellar e STMwhich record average trades above €100 million, while 6 out of 10 stocks in the basket traded less than €10 million per day in the same period.

Furthermore, a new challenge emerged linked to the reduction in the valuations of the companies in the panel, both in absolute value and compared to international competitors, with an average multiple of the basket of 15x P/E compared to 19x in 2018. The individual securities, in For the most part, they are trading at a discount to their international counterparts, unlike what was seen in 2018.

