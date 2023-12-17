After the Israeli army accidentally killed three unarmed hostages carrying a white flag in Gaza City on Friday, various groups are pressuring the government to find a way to free the hostages still in the Gaza Strip, and on the army to change its fighting methods and avoid endangering other hostages. Currently, according to Israeli authorities, there are 129 hostages in the Gaza Strip.

In a message to the nation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanuyahu said Saturday that the killing of the three hostages “breaks my heart,” but added that “we are more determined than ever to go forward to the end” with the war in Gaza . Despite this, in the last few hours pressure has increased on Netanyahu and the government to renew the truce which at the end of last month had led to the release of 105 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

The three Israeli hostages (28-year-old Yotam Haim, 26-year-old Alon Shamriz and Samer Fuad El-Talalka, 24) were killed on Friday by the Israeli army, who mistook them for Hamas militiamen. According to reports made by the army itself on Saturday, the three came out of a building unarmed, bare-chested and with a white cloth attached to a stick, like a flag. Despite this, seeing them several dozen meters away and fearing that they were Hamas men, the soldiers shot at them, killing them.

The army itself acknowledged that the killing of the three hostages occurred in violation of its rules of engagement, which require that a person be recognized before being attacked, especially if he or she is in civilian clothes.

Various critics have also said that this killing is a demonstration of the indiscriminate way in which the Israelis fight in the Gaza Strip, without much care to distinguish civilians from militiamen. According to international humanitarian law, when an army approaches a person who appears to be a civilian, it must ensure beyond a reasonable doubt that he is not one before attacking him. And if the Israeli army didn't do it with its own hostages, it's highly likely that it won't do it with Palestinian civilians either.

“The Israeli army is right to investigate the killing of these three men, but it should do the same when Palestinian civilians are killed,” Sari Bashi, a senior executive at the non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch, told the New York Times. Since the start of the war, around 19,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them civilians.

In any case, the killing of the three Israelis has meant that in recent days pressure has increased on the government to find a solution to the hostage issue. On Friday and Saturday night hundreds of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv to demand the release of the hostages. The protests are animated by the victims' relatives, who have organized themselves into increasingly influential associations.

Ruby Chen is an Israeli-US citizen and the father of one of the hostages still in the Gaza Strip. Together with other relatives of the hostages he was present at a demonstration on Saturday in Tel Aviv and addressing the government he said: «Put your best offer on the table to bring the hostages home alive. We don't want them to go back into the (body) bags.”

Also on Saturday, the Israeli government informally confirmed that negotiations are underway in Qatar that could lead to new exchanges of hostages and prisoners. These negotiations began before the killing of the three hostages, but their case is likely to increase pressure on the negotiators.

According to various journalistic sources, David Barnea, the head of the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence, met with the Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to talk about a new possible truce and agreements for the release of the hostages. Qatar is a country allied with the United States but which has solid relations with Hamas, which has made it central in all negotiations in recent months.