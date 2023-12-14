Since the 1990s in Japan, the trend has spread among parents to give their children kira-kira names, which can be translated into Italian as “sparkling” names in the sense that they shine with originality among all the others. They are names that derive from foreign influences, pop culture or parents' imagination. Giving your children imaginative names wouldn't be a big problem, except that, due to some peculiarities of Japanese, the writing of these kira-kira names is often impossible to read.

For each character of Japanese writing there are several possible pronunciations, even completely different from each other. Generally, however, these are accepted and consolidated pronunciations in the Japanese-speaking community: everyone knows that a certain character can be pronounced in two or three different ways. But with kira-kira names, parents arbitrarily decide to match a character with a completely invented pronunciation, which effectively makes that name unreadable, unless they previously know the pronunciation decided by the parents.

The amount of Japanese people with unreadable names is obviously very small, however according to some studies it is a growing trend. However, the government could soon intervene to regulate this peculiarity of Japanese names, imposing a ban on any irregular and out of the ordinary readings.

Because kira-kira names are illegible

Japanese names are composed of kanji (to greatly simplify: Japanese characters), each with its own meaning that can be translated individually, and they all have a meaning: for example one of the translations of Yoko (a fairly widespread name, the same as the singer Yoko Ono) is “daughter/son ocean”. Japanese names therefore often reflect qualities that families wish to attribute to their children.

However, Japan is a country in which the collective pressure on individuals to adhere to the standards shared by society is still very strong. From public behavior to proper office attire, Japanese citizens have to deal with a certain level of social expectations to conform to on a daily basis. This pressure is present right from the choice of what to name the unborn child, with a high incidence of personal names that belong to tradition or that are at least consolidated, recurring and recognisable. From a legal point of view, there is also a list of 2,999 kanji from which it is possible to choose the characters with which to enter the name of the newborn in the family register.

In response to this social pressure, the phenomenon of kira-kira names has emerged since the 1990s.

The peculiarity of Japanese writing, that of binding characters to a meaning but not necessarily to a single pronunciation, has been exploited by an ever-increasing number of parents. For example: the character 海 means “sea”, and is normally pronounced as “kai” or “umi”. Children who are named with this character will therefore be called “Kai” or “Umi”. But there are at least 200 cases in which parents have arbitrarily decided to associate the pronunciation “Marin” with this character, to get closer to the Western maritime imagination.

Another example is the use of 男, a character meaning “man” and which is generally pronounced as “dan”, “nan” or “otoko”, but which in some rare cases has been used as a proper name to read ” Adamu” because of the biblical association with the first man.

The names kira-kira have long created controversy in Japanese society, and for this reason, according to an online survey, around 80 percent of Japanese believe that the pronunciation of names should be regulated by law.

To avoid the spread of impossible readings of characters and names that would otherwise be perfectly understandable for a native speaker, the Japanese government is therefore reflecting on how to standardize the pronunciation of names to be entered in the family register. At the moment the pronunciation of names is not regulated and parents who register the birth at the registry office only communicate the kanji with which to write the name, not the pronunciation.

The proposal formulated last February by a commission of the Ministry of Justice provides that a notation be added to family registers to explain how the kanji used to make up the name should be read. According to the indications, the sentences that could be accepted by the registry would only be those “generally recognized by society”. However, the proposal does not outline specific criteria on the basis of which municipal officials will be able to decide whether a certain pronunciation is admissible or not, but some examples of readings that will not be allowed have already been circulated.

To avoid confusion, pronunciations that deviate arbitrarily from the standard ones or that may even be homophones contrary to what the character means will not be allowed: for example the character 高, which means “tall” and which is used in names such as Takashi , it cannot be pronounced like “hikushi” which is the word used to say “low” in Japanese.

To better understand the kanji

Kanji (arrived in Japan from China in the 5th century AD) are one of the most characteristic elements of the Japanese language. To understand them, compared to the alphabetical logic we are used to in the West, we need to overturn the relationship between sign, sound and meaning.

The Latin alphabet is made up of 23 letters, each of which is a written sign that represents a sound: by putting the letters in order we can pronounce compound sounds to which we associate a meaning. In Latin-derived writing systems, therefore, a word is a set of signs, which can be pronounced in an unequivocal way but with some possibility of misunderstandings about the meaning (think of anchor, the one present on ships, and anchor, the adverb) . The pronunciation of the word is therefore inherent in the writing itself.

In writing systems based on Chinese characters such as the one used in Japan, the univocal relationship between writing and pronunciation that exists in the West is absent. Each character evolved from stylized graphic representations of the thing they wanted to describe: for example, “person” is written with the character 人 while “horse” with the character 馬. According to this writing system, the character has an immediate and unambiguous relationship only with the meaning, not with the pronunciation.

In the absence of a relationship of this type, in Japanese many pronunciations, even very different from each other, have emerged for the same character. The context usually determines which pronunciation of the character is correct.