The Israeli army he said that he mistakenly killed three Israelis who were being held hostage in the Gaza Strip by the radical Palestinian armed group Hamas. Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that during fighting between Israel and Hamas in Shejaiya, a neighborhood of Gaza city, a soldier mistook the three Israelis for enemies and shot and killed them. Only later, when the fighting area was inspected, did the suspicion arise that they might be Israeli people: the bodies were then taken to Israeli territory and examined, and at that point the three people were identified.

Hagari explained that the three people killed had been kidnapped during the Hamas attacks on Israeli territory last October 7: attacks which started the ongoing war, and to which Israel responded by besieging, bombing and finally militarily invading the Strip. Gaza. It is estimated that in the attacks of 7 October Hamas kidnapped at least 240 Israeli and foreign hostages, 105 of whom were freed in the truce between the parties which ended on 1 December.

The families of the three killed hostages were notified of the incident by the Israeli authorities: one of these asked not to disclose the identity of their killed family member, while the other two were called Samer Talalka and Yotam Haim and had been kidnapped respectively in the kibbutzim by Kfar Az and Nir Oz. The Israeli army has opened an internal investigation to understand how the accident occurred.