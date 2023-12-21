The Israeli military said it has discovered a complex of underground tunnels and offices in the center of Gaza city, which it claims is a major command base for the radical Islamist organization Hamas. The complex, which is located under one of the city's main squares, would have been used by some Hamas leaders, and its tunnels would extend under much of the city: according to Israel they would also be connected to some hospitals. Israel, which has been widely criticized by the international community for repeatedly attacking hospitals in the Gaza Strip, has always claimed that the hospitals hide Hamas operations centers.

The complex would be used as an emergency shelter and escape route for top Hamas leaders, and would also contain food and water depots. Among the people who the army says have offices in the complex, or whose homes are connected to the tunnels, are Mohammed Deif, the head of the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and the political leader of Hamas in the Strip. of Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

Israel has been at war with Hamas since October 7, when the group conducted an incursion into Israeli territory in which it killed about 1,200 people and took about 240 hostage. Since October 27, the Israeli army has begun an invasion of Gaza Strip, Palestinian territory governed by Hamas since 2007.

