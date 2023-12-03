loading…

The house of Al-Aqsa Mosque Khatib Sheikh Ikrimah Sabri was attacked by Israeli soldiers. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – The Israeli army raided the house of the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ikrimah Sabri, in the neighborhood of Al-Sawana, East Jerusalem.

Sheikh Sabri is chairman of the Supreme Islamic Council in Jerusalem and a former religious leader in Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories. He is the founder and president of the Association of Scholars and Preachers in Palestine, president of the Supreme Fatwa Council in Palestine, and president of the Supreme Islamic Authority in Jerusalem.

This raid was not the first time. Previously, on October 10, Israeli police raided the house of the Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, in East Jerusalem and summoned him for questioning.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said police gave orders for Sabri to appear for interrogation at the al-Masqubiyya detention center in West Jerusalem.

The NGO said the preacher would be questioned by Israel’s internal security service, the Shin Bet.

Speaking to local media, Sabri said he would likely be asked about an Israeli court’s decision last week to allow silent prayers for Jews inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

“(Israel’s decision) is rejected by all of us because the Al-Aqsa Mosque is specifically for Muslims,” ​​he said.

Last week, an Israeli judge issued an unprecedented ruling allowing Jews to perform “silent prayers” inside the compound, saying the ritual was not a “criminal act.” The decision has sparked international condemnation, prompting Israel’s Central Court in East Jerusalem to overturn the decision, according to Israeli media.

Israeli authorities have arrested the 82-year-old preacher several times and even banned him from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for several months.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the third holiest site in the world. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount”, and claim that it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the Arab-Israeli War of 1967. They annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

(ahm)