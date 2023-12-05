On Monday the Israeli army began a ground invasion in the south of the Gaza Strip, after having already invaded the north in the weeks following the Hamas attack on 7 October. The new military operation is concentrating mainly in the surroundings of Khan Yunis, the main southern city, where dozens of Israeli tanks are heading, according to various testimonies collected by journalists present in the Strip.

Israeli military vehicles are occupying in particular The Strada Salah ad-Din, the main road connecting the north and south of the Gaza Strip and which passes through Khan Yunis. In the south of the Strip there are around 2 million Palestinian civilians who fled the north at the start of the Israeli offensive, who now have virtually nowhere to run. To the north there is the Israeli army, to the west the sea is controlled by Israeli military ships and to the south the only border crossing that does not lead to Israel, the Rafah crossing with Egypt, is closed.

In the past few hours, the Israeli army has meanwhile ordered the evacuation of the north-east of Khan Yunis, most likely in view of a major attack.

In recent days the army had published a map in which it had divided the Gaza Strip into 620 portions, to indicate from time to time which areas would be bombed and therefore which civilians would have to evacuate. In reality these evacuations are practically impossible.

On Monday the army published the map in Arabic on social networks with instructions for the civilian population to abandon some specific neighborhoods of Khan Yunis. Residents of the neighborhoods of Al-Mahatta, Al-Katiba, Hamad, Al-Satar, Bani Suhaila and Ma’an must move to the refuges for displaced people in Al-Fukhari, Al-Shaboura, Al-Zuhur and Tal Al-Sultan. However, it is not clear how the inhabitants of the Strip, who have very limited access to electricity and internet connection, can become aware of this information. On Monday evening, for the umpteenth time, the telephone connection was cut in the Gaza Strip.

#urgent Residents of the Gaza Strip, the IDF has resumed its vigorous action against Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. We kindly inform you of the following in order to preserve your security and safety: ⭕️To the residents of the neighborhoods of Al-Mahatta, Al-Katiba, Hamad, Al-Satar, Bani Suhaila and Ma’an in Blocks 36, 54-38, 221-219

For your safety, we invite you… pic.twitter.com/wBa5IPSfmW – Avichay Adraee (@AvichaiAdraee) December 3, 2023

According to the Associated Press, the area of ​​Khan Yunis that the civilian population has to abandon corresponds to about a fifth of the city and is inhabited by thousands of people: there were 117 thousand before the start of the war, in addition to 50 thousand displaced persons who arrived from north due to bombing. It is not clear how all these people could safely leave their homes and shelters, nor how soon they would have to do so.

