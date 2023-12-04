One of the main objectives of the Israeli military invasion of the Gaza Strip is to locate and destroy the tunnels that Hamas has built underground. According to what its own leaders said, Hamas has built around 500 kilometers of tunnels under the Strip, which are used to surprise attack the Israeli army, to move and hide weapons and goods and within which, in all likelihood, they hide still many militiamen of the group.

As is the case with many aspects of military operations, the Israeli army is providing rather limited information on the tunnel destruction campaign: since the start of the invasion it has said it has discovered 800 entrance hatches and destroyed 500, and added that having destroyed “many kilometers” of tunnels. However, identifying and destroying underground tunnels is extremely complicated and risky work, and it seems that the Israeli army intends to proceed slowly and methodically.

The Hamas tunnel network is impressive: this is what both the group’s leaders and the people who have seen it say, such as Yocheved Lifshitz, who was taken hostage and then freed in October, and who said that the tunnels they were like “a spider’s web” that goes on for “kilometres” and which has rooms large enough to accommodate 25 people. For this reason it has been nicknamed the “underground”, but its extension has also led to talk of the “underground city”.

The Israeli military suspects that many of the tunnels, especially the deeper ones, have yet to be discovered. Many of these, he said, are located near civil structures such as schools, mosques and hospitals. Although the north of the Strip is now under Israel’s military control, many fear that there are still Hamas militiamen hidden underground.

Faced with this situation, the army has provided little information on its plans to destroy the tunnels, and how they are progressing. The best reconstruction was made by the Financial Times, which spoke to some soldiers and experts.

The first problem of dealing with tunnels is identifying them: the Israeli army has developed some sophisticated methods, such as acoustic sensors and radar capable of penetrating the ground, but these are rendered largely ineffective by Gaza’s population density and the noise and confusion caused by Israeli shelling above ground. A more rudimentary but effective method to check if there is a tunnel underneath a trapdoor (because naturally not all trapdoors on the ground are the entrance to a tunnel) is to throw a smoke bomb inside, seal it and see if the smoke comes out. somewhere else.

Once the tunnels have been identified, they may need to be inspected and then destroyed or made unusable. This is very complicated because Hamas militiamen could be hiding inside them, or because there could be explosive traps in the tunnels. The Israeli army is very cautious in giving information on killed soldiers but we know for example that on November 10th four soldiers were killed by an explosive trap at the entrance to a tunnel. In all, more than 70 Israeli soldiers have died since the invasion began.

For this reason, to enter the tunnels the army is mainly using drones, robots or dogs trained specifically for the purpose.

There are various methods to destroy tunnels, none of which are so effective as to be the definitive one. It is possible to bomb them from above with special bombs designed specifically to destroy military bunkers, but the tunnels are often so deep that the effectiveness of the bombing is reduced, and the bulk of the damage is caused on the surface, against the civilian population.

It is possible to detonate them from the inside, but it is necessary to place explosive charges along the entire length of the tunnel, an extremely complicated and once again dangerous job. Other methods have been tested, such as using liquid explosives or thermobaric bombs, which use oxygen in the surrounding air to generate an explosion and are more effective in confined spaces.

A final method is to pump sea water into the tunnels at very high pressure, enough to destroy the structures of the tunnel itself. But for the water to be effective you need to know the exact size of the tunnel, which is often impossible.