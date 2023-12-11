Cinemascomics.com

Do you know Iron Man’s mustache mistake? This scene from Robert Downey Jr. in Marvel has gone viral because, apparently, no one remembered it this way.

Let’s talk about the Iron Man mustache mistake that has gone viral on the Internet. In a scene from Avengers: Infinity War, a detail about the mustache of the character played by Robert Downey Jr. has gone viral thanks to a post on Reddit. This is the moment in which Tony Stark confronts Thanos. At that moment, there is an extreme close-up that reveals a connection failure in his facial hair.

Iron Man’s mustache and goatee They appear lighter in tone and longer than usual in the rest of the film. Although it is not the first time this error has been pointed out since the film’s release in 2018, the recent post on Reddit has reignited virality online with thousands of votes and numerous comments from Marvel Studios fans. Of course, whatever doesn’t happen in the MCU!

There are a few connection glitches in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

This discovery about Iron Man has attracted a lot of attention. But it is only the latest of several errors noticed by followers of the Marvel Studios film. Previously, another continuity error in the hair of Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, also attracted the attention of fans in a scene with Tony Stark.

The focus on these errors has generated interest online and led to active discussion about notable details in one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most iconic films. It’s definitely a matter of detail related to Iron Man. But it has no influence at all on the enjoyment of Avengers: Infinity War. Nor with its extraordinary cinematographic quality.

Source: Reddit

