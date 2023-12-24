Sean Durkins' film tells the story of the Von Erich brothers and their rise to fame in professional wrestling.

After having been the idol of thousands of teenagers around the world with his role in the Disney musical, High School Musical, and having made his first steps in comedy, actor Zac Efron has managed to attract the attention of critics with his latest role in the film The Iron Claw, where it shows that, sometimes, it is very difficult to hold back tears.

Well, as the director and screenwriter of the film, Sean Durkis, has revealed, despite the fact that There are many moments in which Efron would have cried his eyes out., only allowed him to give free rein to his emotions during the last day of filming. “There are many moments in the movie where Zac's character wants to cry.”

“His character just wants to break down and let everything flow, but I told him: 'No, no, it's not the time to cry yet.' I was like that throughout filming, until the last day, we finally got to the final scene and Zac just broke down. We did seven different takes of the scene and Zac couldn't stop crying,” the director tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Thank goodness that to reach this moment, the director organized the entire filming so that The last day on the set also coincided with that of the final scene of the film and thus allow the actors to give free rein to their emotions. The Iron Claw has already been released in theaters in the United States but does not arrive in Spain until February 23.

Jeremy Allen White apologizes to Zac Efron for not watching High School Musical

Although the role that made him famous was as the protagonist of the High School Musical saga, his co-star in The Iron Claw, Jeremy Allen Whiteyou haven't seen any of these movies. This is what the The Bear actor confessed in an interview with Variety.

“No, I haven't seen any of the movies. Sorry, Zac. Although now I will see them, but only if Zac accompanies me holding my hand the entire time,” The Iron Claw actor said jokingly.