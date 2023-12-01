In the field of mobile photography it is increasingly evident that sensors are important, but post-processing and, above all, the good use of computational photography is even more important. This discipline is what has revolutionized this field and has allowed us to offer amazing results from the cameras of our mobile phones, but it also gives some scares.

One bride, three realities. This has just been confirmed by Tessa Coates, a British actress and comedian, who in a photo session trying on a wedding dress realized something: in the mirrors she appeared in a different pose than the one she really had at the time of getting the wedding done. photo. Suddenly three realities were shown in the same photo, and the question, why?

Something is wrong with this iPhone. The photo was neither an animated photo nor a burst: it was a normal photo taken on an iPhone. As noted in PetaPixel, the frightened actress confessed on her Instagram account that she had “a panic attack in the middle of the street.” To try to find out what was happening, Coates went to a nearby Apple Store.

This is not a camera. A store technician explained to her when assisting her and listening to what had happened to her that the iPhone “is not a camera, but a computer. It takes a series of very fast consecutive images even though it is not a burst as such.” In fact, computational photography ensures that when we press the button to take a photo, several are actually taken, which are then combined to achieve the best adjustments of tone, contrast, color, detail or background.

The iPhone became a mess. It is likely that when Coates was photographed he moved his arms quickly, but the iPhone’s computational photography system made the mistake of thinking that those positions in the mirrors corresponded to the same position of the person in front of them. He integrated them into the final composition because they were the best quality captures, but in that final photo it is clear that the result is almost dystopian.

One photo in a million. The truth is that it is difficult for this type of situation to occur when taking photos with the iPhone or any other mobile phone, and in fact the technician highlighted how this image was “one in a million.”

