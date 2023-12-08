The new iPhone 15 series was launched a few weeks ago, but as usual, technology companies are working on their future products even several years in advance, and obviously Apple has already been working on it for quite some time. iPhone 16 of 2024.

Although it seems very difficult to improve the iPhone 15 current until those from Cupertino dare with flexible devices, the truth is that Apple has an ace up its sleeve for the iPhone 16 series, and it has to do with the quality of the microphone.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst specializing in Apple, those from Cupertino They would be working on perfecting the microphone specifications to improve the Siri experience.

The analyst predicts that “the ASP of the microphones of each iPhone 16 will be at least 100% to 150% higher than that of the iPhone 15.”

On the other hand, he adds that it would have “a better signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) as a key specification to significantly improve the Siri experience.”

He adds that these changes could indicate “that Apple hopes to integrate more AI/AIGC capabilities into Siri as a key selling point of the iPhone 16.”

Specifically, the analyst points out that “Apple reorganized its Siri team in 3Q23 to integrate AIGC/LLM. “Voice input will be the key interface for AI/AIGC/LLM on mobile smartphones, so strengthening Siri’s hardware and software features and specifications is the key to promoting AIGC.”

This microphone upgrade It would be included in all iPhone 16 modelswithout being exclusive to the pro models.

This microphone improvement would be related to the investment that Apple is making in its new generative AI, which could already be seen with iOS 18.