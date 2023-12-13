PlayStation once again rewards Spanish talent through a ceremony full of titles.

Like every end of the year, awards ceremonies become very common in different sectors, with video games being one more headed by The Game Awards. In Spain, the premios iokool PlayStation Talents have become a tradition with a tenth edition that once again makes Spanish talent shine in a gala that was held last December 12 and revealed their respective Best Game of the Year.

Retrievalfrom 333Studios, has achieved the coveted award for wanting to offer a horror experience whose plot will follow the experiences of Hana Loshe, a commander of a research team on a planet 30 billion kilometers from Earth. Hana Loshe will accidentally fall into a subway base where she will discover all the horrors that the base hides.

Now, the studio will receive €10,000 to finance its project. Likewise, they will be eligible to receive support from PlayStation Spain through access to development kits, advice from professionals in the sector in matters of production, marketing, business and development, as well as help to publish the game on all platforms, with its corresponding promotional campaign.

All iokool PlayStation Talents 2023 award winners

Best Game of the Year

Avy, Fables of the Night, by Gamespond.ESDRAZ: THE THRONE OF DARKNESS, by Word Games.Facies Hermetica, by Red Mountain.Retrieval, by 333Studios – WINNER.

Honorable Mention Spanish Industry

Daniel Sánchez-Crespo and Novarama – WINNERS.

Best Original Idea

IP-CAM, from PapayaPlay.LunarPunk, from Walking Octopus.Pestilence, de Green Trouble Games – GANADOR.The Light Who Falls, de Scarlett Studio.

Best Original Story

Avy, Fables of the Night, from Gamespond.Breathing In Deep, de Catacore Games – GANADOR.Embers of the Evening, de Praenaris.Nith Realms, de Raptor Studios.

Best Game Design

Facies Hermetica, de Red Mountain.Fragments of Child, de Creek Games – GANADOR.End Of Life, de Welding Crow.Opus Magna, de Red Mountain.

Game with the Best Art

Avy, Fables of the Night, from Gamespond – WINNER.Facies Hermetica, de Red Mountain.Retrieval, de 333Studios.Shadow Dimmer, de Occurrence Games.

Best Original Score

The Thief of Smiles, by Trimeria Studio.ESDRAZ: THE THRONE OF DARKNESS, by Word Games.Weefager, by Monodo – WINNER.XERME, from Acariño Games.

Best Idea for DualSense

Bugs N' Guns, by Blinkshot.JHONNY VS CLONNYS, by BARREIRA ARTE Y DISEÑO.Retrieval, by 333Studios.Shuvani, de Raging Games – GANADOR.

Best Idea for PlayStation VR 2

Aimtropolis, de Raccoon Game Studio.Breathing In Deep, de Catacore Games.Embers of the Evening, de Praenaris.Shadows on the Walls, de Raccoon Game Studio – GANADOR.

Best game for the Press

Avy, Fables of the Night, from Gamespond.Facies Hermetica, from Red Mountain – WINNER.Pestilence, de Green Trouble Games.Retrieval, de 333Studios.

PlayStation Commitment Special Mention

Avy, Fables of the Night, by Gamespond. The Thief of Smiles, by Trimeria Studio.Little Keepers, de Atabey Creations – GANADOR.Puddies, de Iracoon Games.

