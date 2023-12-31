Definitive volume of the stage that redefined Tony Stark / Iron Man and gave the character the push he needed to join the Olympus of Marvel Heroes. Panini Comics is in charge of greasing the joints of the armor to complete such a great saga.

Loyalty as a fundamental value

It is not as easy to be loyal as the definition of the term may seem; it is necessary that the one to whom we show our devotion be worthy of it. Not even in a hierarchical environment will we find ourselves with full loyalty if the boss who demands it does not get his subordinates to be loyal to him, motivated above all by inadequate or humiliating, contemptuous, disrespectful treatment. It is easier to achieve this by being an example, being first for your people, being the tolerant boss who opens his hand when necessary and motivates and pushes when there is no other option. There we have Tony Stark / Iron Man and during this volume he is not going to give us one example of what we are talking about, he is going to give several. The first of them affects Vincent Martinelli, his security chief.

Stark is very aware of the work that Martinelli carries out, he knows his workers and that allows him to exercise leadership far superior to that of a boss who limits himself to giving orders to achieve his own benefit. In a moment of personal need on the part of the employee, Tony will not hesitate to extend his hand to be next to him, with the help of his more than faithful iron “bodyguard.” The first episodes of this volume show us the evolution of one of the most classic villains of the character, Whiplash, now converted into Black Whip, whose first appearance had taken place in Tales of Suspense #97, January 1968. It will show us a hidden part of Martinelli's story that we were unaware of and that will reaffirm the presence of the character and his subsequent evolution in the era of Dennis O'Neil and Luke McDonnell, with the arrival of Tony's second alcoholic crisis.

Face to face with darkness

The Invincible Iron Man 145

Once the adventure with Martinelli was resolved, we came across the arrival of the Invincible Iron Man #150 so the previous issue and that special celebration brought us a mini saga that would confront two opposite characters but who have certain similarities, our Golden Avenger and one of the public's favorite villains but closer to other heroes, the peerless Doctor Death . The other Victor, Von Muerte, always has a different vibe, an aura of having noble intentions when it comes to his affairs, despite his megalomaniac airs. The search for the power necessary to free his mother's soul has been one of Death's objectives since his very early conception and had its greatest glory in the spectacular graphic novel by Roger Stern, Mike Mignola and Mark Badger, Triumph and Torment of 1989, co-starring Death and the other Doctor who issues the most prescriptions in the Marvel Universe, Stephen Extraño.

For this first major confrontation between both characters, it was decided to send them back in time, to King Arthur's Camelot, where both do not completely clash under their armor. There logic ends up ruling and while Stark positions himself on the side of the round table, Death will ally himself with Morgana Le Fay, the witch sister of the ruler of Camelot. Different interests that once dissolved forced them to collaborate, to establish a truce that would help them mutually to return to their time, putting their multiple knowledge in common under the common denominator of distrust. What is known as the lesser evil.

Invincible Iron Man 150

The dissolution of a romantic interest

Once again with his feet on the grounds of Stark International, Iron Man will have to face a subplot that had been developing since issues ago, the mission that Bethany Cabe had undertaken in Europe and from which she had left Tony out. For that end, the presentation of a new armor was reserved, black in color, characterized by its stealth, not in vain the first thing to do will be to go and free the person who is considered an imprisoned spy. Living Laser will serve as a rival while the romance between Tony and Bethany is halted by an unexpected revelation; she turns out not to have lost her husband, as previously assumed.

The last episodes are still going to leave us with interesting confrontations with the Unicorn and the Macero and an outcome of the stage in a trip to the near space of the Earth without the pencils of John Romita Jr., replaced by Alan Kupperberg, who also contributed in the argument of that number #157. A closing to a tremendous period of three great authors. They changed forever the conception of Tony Stark, they gave him a depth that he did not have and beyond the billionaire playboy, or that pseudo James Bond, the new weakness brought with alcoholism, once he had overcome his heart problems, turned out to be one of the most interesting entries for a Marvel character in the 1980s. This saga is essential, one of those Must Haves that is talked about so much.

Marvel Masterpieces. The Invincible Iron Man by Michelinie, Romita Jr. and Layton 3 of 3

Title: : Marvel Masterpieces. The Invincible Iron Man by Michelinie, Romita Jr. and Layton 3 of 3

URL : Milcomics

Author : Alan Kupperberg, John Romita Jr., Bob Layton, David

Format : Paperback

Publication date : 2023-11-23

ISBN : 9788411508469

Description : The volume that closes the stage of the iron trio formed by David Michelinie, Bob Layton and John Romita Jr., an extraordinary team that takes the Golden Avenger beyond its limits. The return, more updated and dangerous than ever, of Whiplash, now under the name Black Whip. The new Ant-Man takes his job at Stark International to superhero extremes. And what happens when Doctor Doom and Iron Man travel back in time to the time of King Arthur's Camelot? Also, The Living Laser, Unicorn and the premiere of an incredible new silent armor.

