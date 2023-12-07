Suara.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) instructed his staff to continue to improve the climate and increase investment realization both nationally and regionally.

The President emphasized that currently the government is not oriented towards marketing but is focused on solving domestic investment problems.

This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo when opening the National Investment Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) at the Balai Kartini Exhibition and Convention Center, Jakarta, on Thursday (7/12/2023).

“In the past, we were always oriented towards continuous marketing, continuous marketing, talking about Indonesian investment was good, as soon as the investors came, the land acquisition failed, and then it didn’t become an investment. Investors come again, the permits are complicated, then they come back and don’t invest. “So our current concentration is not on marketing, but on solutions within our own country,” said the President.

On this occasion, the Head of State explained one of the land acquisition problems that had been delayed for years. President Jokowi also emphasized that solving these problems requires focused and detailed work.

“It’s useless for us to market, go all over the country, come in droves and then the land acquisition issue isn’t finished, we can’t finish it. “There are people coming in in droves, the complicated licensing can’t be completed for years, why are we marketing investment matters,” said the President.

Furthermore, President Jokowi said that Indonesia’s economic growth target in 2024 is 5.1-5.7 percent. The President is also optimistic that this target can be achieved with hard work and experience.

“It is not an easy thing in the current world situation which is not supportive. But I believe that all of our hard work will be able to complete the investment target that we have set, IDR 1,650 trillion. “I think from the experiences in 2023, 2022, I think we can use the lessons to increase investment in our country,” said the President.

Furthermore, the President said that service to investors must be paid attention to so that problems can be resolved well.

“If there is a complaint, resolve it immediately, if there is a problem, resolve it immediately. “They will feel helped and without us marketing, they will already be talking to their friends because global investors can be counted,” said the President.