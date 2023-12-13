The electronic health record (EHR) should preserve the entire history of our healthcare life so that it can be easily shared with healthcare professionals to guarantee a more effective and efficient service, but in reality this is not always the case. This is demonstrated by Altroconsumo's investigation into the 'health' status of the ESF, which offers a very heterogeneous picture in the various regions of Italy. From this investigation – a note reports – profound differences emerge in the organization of the sites, the data contained and the services made available to citizens. This tool – as it was designed – must contain a minimum core of data and documents: the patient's identification and administrative data, information from the general practitioner, laboratory reports, the summary health profile, while other information is optional .

In June 2023 Altroconsumo analyzed the health records of 19 Regions (Molise and Valle d'Aosta are missing because it was not possible to carry out the surveys in a timely manner) and it emerged that all the monitored records – the note details – can be accessed with the Spid or with the electronic identity card: in some cases it is still possible to enter with the health card reader (a cumbersome and partly outdated tool). All the files contain identification and administrative data of the patient and printable prescriptions, a decisive improvement compared to the past because they can be used in the pharmacy or in the facilities. The reports mostly concern access to public facilities, in several cases, however, only laboratory tests are present and the reports of specialist visits are missing.

Another weak point of the Files is the summary health profile which should be filled out by the family doctor: it continues to be absent and even when it is present the icon is in fact empty – we read in the report – In the Marche and Sicily health file there is no It is still possible to change your doctor online. Unfortunately, only in half of the files analyzed is it possible to pay the ticket and/or manage the exemptions. Out of 19 sites analysed, only 8 received a positive evaluation (as shown in the table below): these are portals which, in addition to providing the basic information typical of the ESF, offer extra services.

In general, the presence and completeness of the information (data, recipes, reports) and graphics have improved compared to the last Altroconsumo survey of 2020, notable steps forward have been made – concludes the note – since three years ago, in several cases, there were completely empty files. The extra services, however, are not yet available for everyone: only in 13 out of 19 files it is possible to book exams and visits. The photograph that Altroconsumo took shows extreme variability between individual regions, which leads to the question of how interoperability between the different health records is achievable. In any case, however, only if there are clear benefits in the use of the current health record can we think that there will be a massive adoption of version 2.0 arriving in 2026.