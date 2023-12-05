The Portuguese, like Roma, must now define the defensive strategy. He has five days to send his memoirs or be questioned

Emanuele Zotti

4 December 2023 (change at 4.30pm) – Rome

A new act – this time due – in the affair involving the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office and José Mourinho after the Roma coach’s declarations regarding the designation of Marcenaro for Sassuolo-Roma. In fact, this afternoon from Via Campania the formal complaint was sent to Trigoria with notice of conclusion of the investigations relating to the proceedings opened last Saturday by the federal body following the words of the Special One on the whistle of the Genoa section (“He did not emotional stability sufficient for a match of this level. In my opinion the referee’s profile does not leave me at peace (…)” and “With Marcenaro tomorrow Mancini will certainly get a yellow card in the 10th minute and will not play with Fiorentina”).

ATTACK ON BERARDI

—

But that is not all. In fact, the federal investigation did not only concern the sentences about the referee of the match at the Mapei Stadium, but also the words referring to Domenico Berardi, the Sassuolo striker and captain accused by Mou regarding his conduct on the pitch (“It’s a fantastic player, but you need to have a little more respect for your opponents, what he does is too much to destabilize the game, make fun of everyone, take non-existent penalties”).

the strategy

—

Roma’s ‘legal team’ is currently studying the situation in Trigoria to establish the best path forward with the aim of avoiding serious repercussions for Mourinho. The coach, as well as the Friedkin club, have five days available – starting from Monday 4 December – to present their defense briefs. The alternative would be to ask the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè to question the Portuguese coach before a possible referral. The risks regarding the Mou – which is accused of violating articles 4 (sports loyalty) and 23 of the Code of Sports Justice (harmful statements), in addition to 37 of the Technical Sector Regulations – are a fine or disqualification ( the possibility of a long stop is not excluded).

