At present, there are many species surrounded by the inevitable danger of extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Climate change, global warming, and rising temperatures are factors that deprive animals of their prey, cause parasites to lose their hosts, and tamper with biodiversity. The result is a series of extinctions among animals and plants, caused by human behavior.

More than 41 thousand species of animals are threatened with extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Scientists also estimate that the world's wildlife numbers have declined by 69 percent since 1970.

The most endangered animals are:

Javan rhinocerosThere are only 75 individuals left, and it has suffered due to hunting and habitat loss. Nimr AmurThere are only 100 individuals left in the wild, and these tigers are suffering from habitat loss and scarcity of prey. The score is on the side600 in the wild, suffering due to the illegal trade in tiger parts and products. Mountain gorillasThere are only 1,000 of them in the wild, where they suffer due to wars and high levels of poverty. Tapanuli orangutanThe most endangered species of ape, there are fewer than eight hundred of them, is suffering from the replacement of tropical forests by mining and energy development. Yangtze porpoisesA type of dolphin, whose number is less than 1,000, it suffers from environmental degradation, overfishing, and water pollution. Black rhinoTheir number is five thousand six hundred and thirty, and they suffer from poaching to obtain their horns and illegal trade in them. African forest elephantThe numbers of elephants living in forests have decreased by 86% over the past three decades, and they suffer from poaching and habitat loss. Sumatran orangutan There are 14,000 of them, suffering from deforestation, infrastructure expansion, and illegal trade. Hawksbill turtlesTheir numbers range from 20,000 to 23,000 turtles, suffering from fishing, damage to coral reefs, illegal trade, plastic pollution, and rising sea levels