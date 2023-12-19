Several merchandise records would have left the key clues that reveal the internal names of the Nintendo Switch 2.

The successor to the Nintendo Switch is on the way and, according to rumors, it should arrive in 2024. In recent months, there have been several leaks about the new Nintendo console, in addition to thousands of rumors about its possibilities. Now, one leak would have revealed the internal names of Nintendo Switch 2.

This information, as happened in October, comes from a series of records of imports and exports of merchandise that implicate NVIDIA. When the October leak took place, there was speculation that IWOH could be the codename of a team in charge of the Switch successor. However, there are new indications that IWOH is actually the internal name of Nintendo Switch 2. It is worth mentioning that it is not its code name, as NX was for Switch, but a name used at development level.

In the same way that ICOSA was the internal name of the first Switch model e IOWA for the 2019 model, IWOH would be for the Switch 2 model that is being prepared. The clue that links this name to the new console, amidst all the movement from NVIDIA, is in a recent listing: ENG SW DEVELOPMENT BOARD DOCK IWOH-DOCK (NETWORK RELAY BOX).

The term Relay Box It is the one that Nintendo used to name the hardware that simulates the Dock in the Nintendo Switch devkits, allowing its connection with a PC. Therefore, the list that we point out would be that of the Switch 2 Dock that the developers would use, and of which you can see an image at the end of this news.

IWOH, CARPA and the relationship with Switch 2

What finishes strengthening this information is the disappearance of CARPA. This device has been in motion since mid-2022 and throughout 2023, linked to components with identical nomenclature to that used for devkit components of the first Switch, until it stopped and IWOH began to appear. Following Nintendo's internal nomenclature (which also appears with a code name in said listings), CARPA would be the initial test platewhich would need an external output to display image.

The first Nintendo Switch had something similar with COPPER and also with SOCCER, which was rumored to be a version without portable mode that never went on sale. Taking all this into account, the linking to development kit elements and the replacement by Iwoh seems more than clear. The internal names of Nintendo Switch 2 would be Carpa and Iwoh. The noise is getting louder.

Via