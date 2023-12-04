Today, the Interfaith Pavilion hosted 4 dialogue sessions that attracted a large number of audiences from the COP28 Blue Zone, due to the various activities and events it included.

The pavilion is organized by the Muslim Council of Elders, in cooperation with the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties COP28, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in the United Arab Emirates, and the United Nations Environment Programme, during the period from 1 to 12 December in Expo City Dubai.

The first session, which was held entitled The Role of Religions in Achieving the Global Goal on Adaptation, discussed the leading roles played by religious organizations and institutions around the world to support efforts aimed at achieving the global goal on adaptation, which contributes to meeting the needs of communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change, especially in Countries of the Global South.

The participants in the second dialogue session, which was titled “The Contribution of Religious Organizations to Promoting Climate Resilience and Adaptation and the Pioneering Role of Youth in the Climate Field,” pointed out that addressing the causes of the climate crisis requires educating communities about the importance of preserving our shared planet, stressing that there is an urgent need for attention. And care and connection to make tangible and real change.

The third session, which was held entitled: “Strengthening interfaith youth dialogue on climate justice and resilience,” emphasized the importance of the role of youth in confronting the climate crisis by enhancing cooperation and collective action, placing climate justice at the heart of all efforts made, and enhancing awareness in different societies about the climate issue. .

Under the title “Comprehensive Environmental Protection: Integrating Spiritual Teachings and Wisdom to Achieve Sustainable Development,” the fourth dialogue session came from the activities of the first day of the Interfaith Pavilion at COP28, which discussed the importance of integrating spiritual teachings and religious traditions into efforts aimed at achieving sustainable development, which should not depend on Only on science, political and governmental decisions.

The first day concluded with a dialogue session entitled: “Consolidating Consensus… Unity of Planet Earth,” in which participants stressed that knowledge is necessary to guide decision-makers to make the necessary change regarding climate change.

They also praised the efforts of religious leaders in highlighting the challenges that societies are dealing with regarding the climate crisis, and sending a frank and clear call for the need to commit to climate action and find concrete and effective solutions to the climate issue.

The Interfaith Pavilion hosts more than 65 dialogue sessions and about 325 speakers during its period, and brings together 9 religions, 54 countries from around the world, and 70 organizations and institutions in order to work to solve problems, strengthen partnerships, provide comprehensive recommendations to achieve environmental justice, and activate the participation and contributions of communities. Religious organizations, scientists, academics, indigenous peoples, youth and civil society representatives in climate action.