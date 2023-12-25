Suara.com – The Indonesian U-20 national team has adapted to weather conditions at the training camp (TC) which took place at Aspire Academy, Doha, Qatar.

This was conveyed by the Indonesian U-20 National Team striker, Arkhan Kaka, who revealed that the weather in Qatar was very good and suitable for team training.

“The weather conditions here are also very good. It's a bit cold, but it's very suitable for us to train here and hopefully in the future we will be even better,” said Arkhan Kaka as reported by Antara, Tuesday (26/12).

Kaka was also impressed with the facilities where the Indonesian U-20 National Team trained. While in Qatar, the Garuda Nusantara team – nicknamed the Indonesian U-20 National Team – trained at the Aspire Academy Field.

“The facilities are very good, the TC here really supports us very well, the field is very good, flat and very special. In the future, hopefully I will be better and work hard, improve my game and become even better,” said the player who comes from Exactly the Solo.

Kaka assessed that this training camp was very useful because it developed the team's abilities and increased the experience of the Indonesian U-20 National Team squad.

“Very good, very good, we TC outside add experience and increase learning for all of us, and hopefully later we will process more and hopefully it will be even better,” said Arkhan Kaka.

Currently, the U-20 Indonesian National Team is still focused on undergoing a menu of physical strength training and recovery after the flight from Jakarta to Doha last Saturday.

“Today we trained for physical strength and body condition recovery and all the players maximized their training,” said Kaka.

The U-20 national team is planned to take part in a number of tournaments in 2024, such as the AFF U-19 Cup and the U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers.

To be able to compete in the 2025 U-20 World Cup in Chile, Indonesia must qualify for the finals of the 2025 U-20 Asian Cup. After that, the Red and Whites must qualify for the semifinals to get four automatic tickets to compete in the 2025 U-20 World Cup.