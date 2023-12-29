Suara.com – Naturalized defender for the Indonesian National Team, Jordi Amat spread threats to his opponents in the 2023 Asian Cup, namely Japan, Iraq and Vietnam. Even though they are not the favorites, Jordi said the Red and White team had the potential to “hurt” their opponents.

The 2023 Asian Cup will take place in Qatar. The championship is planned to take place from January 12 to February 10 2024.

Looking at the competition, the Indonesian National Team is not at all favored. The Garuda squad is the team with the lowest FIFA ranking in Group D.

Indonesian national team player Jordi Amat while training at the training camp (TC) in Turkey. (Doc. PSSI).

Apart from that, the Indonesian national team has to face Japan and Iraq, who have already tasted the Asian Cup title.

It is recorded that only Vietnam has a level equivalent to the Indonesian National Team. Even so, The Golden Star Warriors have often made things difficult for Shin Tae-yong's team in recent periods.

However, Jordi Amat does not see this as a burden. Even though they are not at an advantage, it is believed that Shin Tae-yong's fleet can provide a surprise.

“Looking at our chances, I think maybe we could be called the underdog team in this group, but you never know, this is football,” said Jordi Amat as quoted from the PSSI website, Friday (29/12/2023).

Jordi Amat continued that the Indonesian national team was ready to face the 2023 Asian Cup. Even though the Red and White team had poor capital in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers where they lost 1-5 to Iraq and were held to a 1-1 draw against the Philippines.

“I think this team is ready, to fight and compete. Maybe in the previous two matches (2024 World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and the Philippines) we were not good, but we have to improve it,” he explained.

“This is a positive challenge for us in the future, we have to do better,” concluded Jordi Amat.