Suara.com – The Indonesian national team enjoyed a menu of physical strengthening exercises at the training camp (TC) which took place in Antalya, Turkey, Tuesday (26/12).

In PSSI's official statement, the Indonesian National Team physical trainer, Shin Sang-gyu, said that there were several types of gym training carried out by Asnawi Mangkualam and his friends.

“One of them is strengthening small muscles. In the time given, we maximize it, so that we get perfect results. In this short time, it is difficult to increase strength directly, but indeed the small muscles that are developed will have an impact on players' stamina now,” said physical trainer Shin Sang-gyu.

According to Shin Sang-gyu, currently the stamina of the Indonesian national team players is still very lacking.

However, according to him, the players have good stamina potential and can improve it if they undergo continuous gym training.

“Currently their stamina is very lacking, this strengthening is very important. But the players have good potential, that's why we train in the gym continuously,” he continued.

Meanwhile, for players like Yakob Sayuri, he and his friends continue to be enthusiastic about training and he is ready to face the Asian Cup later.

“This morning's training focused on the core, to strengthen the stomach. Today's enthusiastic friends are very enthusiastic about carrying out the training. My condition is very good after joining TC with the training given by the head coach, very ready to face the Asian Cup later,” said Yakob Sayuri.

Even so, Yakob stated that he encountered problems in adapting to the weather in Turkey, but over time the PSM Makassar player was able to adapt well.

“If there are obstacles, maybe adapting to the weather, it's hot in Indonesia, cold here, but I can start to adapt well,” concluded Yakob Sayuri.