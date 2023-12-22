He Indigo Disc has surprised us with the inclusion of many truly incredible mechanics, features and moments. But the best of all is that that is not the only thing, since the game itself has managed to make thousands of fans fall in love with an inclusion that makes the dreaded things much easier for us. Terraincursiones, which are one of the most complex confrontations that the game offers us. He new DLC It was all true and he was able to easily save a game that experienced a slight bittersweet feeling after the Turquoise Mask.

In this special article we will talk to you about what this has given us. DLCas well as the best counters for Terraincursiones that we currently have.

Teraincursions and their function after the Indigo Disk

Las Teraraids present us with astral-type Pokémonwhich are variants of already existing Pokémon subjected to the process of Teracrystallization. Above all we have the raids of this type of 7 stars that are a real headache even for the most expert trainers. However, after the arrival of new DLCthe Pokémon The teacher can change this general feeling among the community.

In fact, Malamar causes that every time they try to reduce the statistics of our Pokémon (something very common in Teraraids), this Pokémon does the opposite and increases them. This will be really useful when facing 5 or 7 star Teraraids in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

And that's not all, since The teacher It can also form an incredibly useful strategy that will allow us to face the most powerful Pokémon in the game without breaking a sweat.

More information about this Pokémon

Malamar has become a sensation after the departure of him Indigo Disc. In fact this Pokémon It can be very useful because it can also be done with the raid boss' ability, which will allow us to increase or reduce our offensive/defensive capacity as we need.

An extra that will give us a real plus in battles. It is best to use this Pokémon in really complicated matchups and There are raids of 5 or more stars. This will play a really important role for our progress in the game. We invite you to experience this Pokémon first-hand and tell us how it is in battle.